8 “Haunted” Hotels for a Spooky Getaway Near DC

The Ghost That Loves to Clean

The Wayside Inn

location_on Ellicott City language Website

Meet “Jenny,” the housekeeping spirit who once tidied the third story of this stone-clad bed-and-breakfast that dates to 1780. Though she hasn’t been seen in a long time, former guests have spoken of a woman’s face peering from the wallpaper before receding.

Amenity for the living: Check out a ghost tour in the historic downtown, a city considered Maryland’s most haunted. The tour meets outside the Howard County Welcome Center and covers 250 years of history, from Quaker founders to 19th-century prisoners who have rattled generations.

Creepy Beach Vacay

The Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club, Autograph Collection

location_on Virginia Beach language Website

Big names such as F. Scott Fitzgerald and Judy Garland have stayed in this chic circa-1927 hotel on a hill overlooking the Atlantic. But the household name that lingers is beer founder Aldoph Coors. The magnate allegedly leaped to his death from the sixth story in 1929, and some visitors claim to have rubbed shoulders with his ghost. Far more common are encounters with a phantom cat that scratches at doors, a WWII veteran in the hallways, and a piano that plays itself in the ballroom.

Amenity for the living: The onsite spa, SeaHill, taps the ocean for inspiration, including a treatment that incorporates seaweed and sand into a body scrub.

Depression-Era Suicide Pact

Lord Baltimore

location_on Baltimore language Website

A few blocks from the Inner Harbor, this hotel built in 1928 embraces its historic grandeur with an original Murano chandelier and fresco ceiling. Despite such beauty, it’s said that during the Depression, more than 20 people jumped to their deaths, including a couple who took their young daughter with them. While many hauntings have been reported, the most common story is of a young child who wanders the 19th-floor penthouse.

Amenity for the living: LB Skybar, which just happens to be on the haunted 19th floor, is one of the city’s least pretentious rooftop bars, serving shareable plates such as Old Bay honey wings.

George Washington Stayed Here

The Robert Morris Inn

location_on Oxford, Maryland language Website

Built in 1710, the Eastern Shore inn was home to a signer of the Declaration of Independence and hosted George Washington. Guests have reported everything from autumn leaves being deposited on the floor to a ghost singing in the kitchen. I didn’t expect to have my own encounter, but I did when the bathroom door repeatedly swung open and closed all night long.

Amenity for the living: The atmospheric restaurant serves Chesapeake Bay specialties in front of the fireplace or on a porch overlooking the waterfront.

Presidential Spookiness, Close to Home

Mayflower Hotel

location_on Downtown DC language Website A few blocks from the White House, this hotel has hosted thousands of politicians, but it’s President Calvin Coolidge who’s connected to ghostly sightings. The paranormal occurrences are attributed to his teenage son, who died from an infection at Walter Reed Army Hospital just before the presidential inauguration in 1925. According to hotel staff, each year on January 20, the lights flicker and the elevator jams on the eighth floor, where Coolidge was staying. Amenity for the living: Guests can order treats delivered to their room before check-in, including popcorn and sodas for a movie night (we recommend a scary flick for maximum atmosphere), the hotel’s banana nut bread, or a luxe spread of truffles and wine. Witnessed by Wanda Sykes The Jefferson Hotel location_on Richmond language Website This Gilded Age hotel has welcomed high-profile guests including Barack Obama and the Rolling Stones, but it’s comedian Wanda Sykes who went public with her own ghostly encounter. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress claimed she saw a woman in her room and that the figure was “happy to see her.” Amenity for the living: An indoor pool and deck flanked by potted palms provides a refuge where you can order lunch or cocktails delivered poolside. Bed Down With Colonial Travelers The Brick House Tavern, Colonial Williamsburg Resorts location_on Williamsburg language Website This circa-1770 inn in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg was unusual for its time—it welcomed women downstairs, while male travelers were directed to the second story. Visitors have told of female ghosts climbing into bed with them on the lower floor and sinks turning on by themselves—perhaps curious 18th-­century ghosts who can’t fathom running water indoors. Amenity for the living: Immerse yourself in the past at King’s Arms Tavern a few steps away, where you can order Virginia peanut “soupe” and Cornish hen, inspired by 18th-century recipes. The cocktail menu features a Champagne-and-sugar-cube drink that was apparently a favorite of Thomas Jefferson’s. Three Centuries of Apparitions General Warren location_on Malvern, Pennsylvania language Website Built in 1745, this charming inn in the Philadelphia suburbs is said to be home to dozens of ghosts dating from the 17th century through the Civil War to the early 20th century, according to paranormal experts who have been onsite. Guests report seeing unexpected flashes of movement and experiencing a frostiness enveloping their rooms. Amenity for the living: The inn’s general store sells cakes and confections made by the resident pastry chef, including tins of chocolate fudge. American Gothic Writer Edgar Allan Poe, the master of the macabre, figures prominently in my family tree. So it’s no wonder I’ve scoped out all the Poe-related sites in his hometown. Here are the must-see spots and events for a Poe-themed day in Baltimore. Edgar Allan Poe House& Museum language Website Unlike many ghost bar crawls, this isn’t just an excuse to drink more booze. As you navigate the narrow streets of Maryland’s capital, you’ll learn the spooky side of its history, dating to the mid-1600s. Pause for sips at three haunted taverns, including the Ram’s Head, a music venue known for a 19th-century apparition named Amy whose bedpost is mounted in the bar. Westminster Halland Burying Ground language Website The peaceful region is home to some of the East Coast’s most active phantoms. Eleven tours cover a total of 130 macabre sites, including a nighttime walk through an eerie forest and a sunset spectral cruise in Ocean City. A few times a year, visitors can accompany paranormal investigators as they attempt contact with spirits. The Horse You CameIn On Saloon language Website Flickering gas lanterns and charming brick sidewalks belie the horror that marks Old Town. At dusk, Alexandria Ghosts will lead you to a dank Civil War–era railroad tunnel where murder victims are said to lurk, docks reportedly cursed by formerly enslaved people, and City Hall’s clock tower, where some residents swear a “devil bat” resides. Edgar Allan Poe Fest language Website Attend a free three-day event commemorating Poe’s death, October 4 through 6 at the Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the opening of the Poe House, with movie screenings, conversations with literary scholars, and performances.

This article appears in the Octocber 2024 issue of Washingtonian.