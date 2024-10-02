A November Brunch Wedding at Salt & Sundry’s The Sun Room

Ilisa, who “helps people connect to their past lives and find their purpose as a soul memory discovery facilitator,” and Bob, who works for the Treasury Department, met on Hinge—eight weeks before the pandemic began. (“Nothing makes you say “I’m either in this or I’m out” quite like a quarantine,” says Ilisa.) Two and a half years later, Bob proposed in their newly purchased condo as the two flipped through photo albums while unpacking.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their November wedding, they wanted an intimate Sunday brunch theme—relaxed, but special. They skipped the dance floor and traditional seating and opted instead for a background playlist, lounge seating vignettes, a handful of round tables and cocktail tables. The Sun Room, they say, was a blank slate—one they filled with colorful furniture and flowers, plus a colorful post-office-inspired display that held hand-written love letters to each of their guests, along with couple’s favorite syrups and hot sauces—favors in keeping with the brunch theme.

Ilisa and Bob say they were “unrelenting” about getting the menu perfect, and in the end, it featured a Mediterranean spread and breakfast dishes including Turkish menemen, zaatar chicken skewers, smoked trout puffs, and almond French toast, among other things, plus creme brûlée, tiramisu, a chocolate orange tart, and apple crumble for dessert. The drink station included Bloody Mary’s, mimosas, and espresso martinis on draft.

One more special touch: Guests were greeted with a newspaper program that the couple designed, including a New York Times-inspired crossword, marriage advice from their mothers, and an article outlining what they called “Jewish-wedding 101.”

The Details

Join the conversation!