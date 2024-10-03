Where to Find Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Takeout Feasts Around DC

With Rosh Hashanah already underway—here’s to a happy and more peaceful 5785—and Yom Kippur coming next week, it’s time to celebrate the High Holidays with food (and a little fasting). Here are some of DC’s most reliable sources for honey-sweet Jewish New Year takeout and fast-breaking specials for the Day of Atonement.

627 Loftstrand Ln., Rockville

Jarrad Silver is preparing to open a brick-and-mortar Bethesda outlet for his Jewish and Middle Eastern-inflected barbecue. But his Jewish holiday food-truck takeout is already a tradition. His tomato-stewed smoked brisket brings together threads from Ashkenazi and Texan cooking, and his Yom Kippur break fast—available for pickup in Rockville or at DC’s Lost Generation Brewing Company (327 S St., NE) on October 11— features an array of sweets such as pull-apart babka buns and chocolate/tahini rugelach.

8317 Grubb Rd., Silver Spring

Many DC-area Jews will have formed their own opinions about this 60-year-old Silver Spring delicatessen, whether favorable or not. Regardless, Parkway remains steadfast in its commitment to furnishing them with matzo ball soup, smoked fish and bagels, chopped liver, gravy-slicked brisket dinners, honey cake, and challah for the holidays. Call 301-587-1427 to order.

750 15th St., NW

Jewish holiday fare might be unusual for a restaurant so focused on shellfish, but if you’re not too strict about your kosher specifications—and need a last-minute dinner—try out the Rosh Hashanah take-home menu at this politico hangout on Thursday, October 3. The menu starts off traditionally, with options like gefilte fish and beet horseradish or chopped liver (veggie option available) and moves on to herb-roasted chicken, red wine-braised short ribs, and halibut en papillote. The prix fixe menu goes for $74.95 per person and $24.95 for kids 12 and under. Summer House, also run by the restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You, is offering High Holidays takeout in North Bethesda.

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

Stop by this modern Israeli restaurant in Cleveland Park on Friday, October 11 or Saturday, October 12 and you’ll have the option to feast on a special holiday menu before or after the traditional Yom Kippur fast. Hummus salad topped with roasted eggplant sabich; halloumi wrapped in grape leaves; sumac-crusted salmon; and braised brisket with autumnal tzimmes are a few highlights.

Multiple area locations

Rosh Hashanah specials are sold out at DC’s premier bagel chain, but chef Daniela Moreira has also devised a Yom Kippur break-fast available through Saturday, October 12. Your options include raspberry rugelach; honey-apple babka muffins; and vast bagel platters accompanied by neatly arranged slices of cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños. Order online here.

4434 Connecticut Ave., NW

Yom Kippur at Mark Furstenberg’s beloved Van Ness bakery means a gravlax platter with house-smoked salmon and bagels, traditional blintzes with a pinch of cinnamon, cookies, challah, and fresh-squeezed OJ. Order by calling the bakery, and find the full October 12 menu online.

If you have lots of guests for the holidays, this well-regarded local catering company might be your best bet. Occasions is serving Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah-specific fare for the first time this year, and the home-delivery offerings are pretty classic: bagel break-fasts, chopped chicken liver, and cinnamon raisin noodle kugel, along with various veggie sides and baked goods. Find the full menu and order online here.