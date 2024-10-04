About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Zenia Wilson Laws

She’s DC’s new special counsel for nuisance abatement.

Fernando González

Texas Monthly named 2Fifty, where he’s pit master, one of the best barbecue spots outside of Texas.

Sonya Sotomayor

The Supreme Court justice wrote a story for kids that has been turned into a musical.

Beatrice Gurwitz

She’s been appointed the new executive director of the Capital Jewish Museum.

Roger A. Mitchell Jr.

Howard University Hospital named him its new president.

Disinvited! Trayon White

The controversial DC Council member has been indicted on federal bribery charges.

This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Photograph of González by Rey Lopez.

Photograph of Gurwitz by Chris Ferenzi.

Photograph of White by Evy Mages.