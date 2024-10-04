Virginia

1

Where: McLean.

Sold by: NaVorro Bowman, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker coach and former NFL player.

Listed: $4,800,000.

Sold: $4,500,000.

Days on market: 51.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half bathrooms on more than an acre, with four fireplaces, an elevator, and a sun deck.



2

Where: McLean.

Bought by: David J. Grissen, former group president at Marriott International.

Listed: $5,695,000.

Sold: $5,525,000.

Days on market: 63.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and three half baths, with four fireplaces, an elevator, a theater, an indoor basketball court, and an outdoor kitchen.

3

Where: Arlington.

Bought by: Brett Gibson, cofounder of NextGen Venture Partners and a partner at Brown Advisory, and Abbey Gibson, a director at National Veterinary Associates.

Listed: $3,995,000.

Sold: $3,800,000.

Days on market: 30.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three half baths, with a heated 33-foot-long saltwater pool, a flagstone dining terrace with a built-in grill, and a lounge deck with a pergola.

4

Where: McLean.

Sold by: Michael A. Morin, a partner at Latham & Watkins.

Listed: $3,650,000.

Sold: $3,425,000.

Days on market: 11.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half baths, with four fireplaces, a billiards room, a media room, and a pool.

Maryland

5

Where: Chevy Chase.

Bought by: Ryan K. Quillian, a partner at Covington, and Natalie Quillian, a White House deputy chief of staff.

Listed: $5,990,000.

Sold: $5,600,000.

Days on market: 37.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, with a playroom, wine cellar, media room, gym, outdoor fire pit, and automatic gate.

6

Where: Potomac.

Sold by: Grant Barber, executive vice president and CFO of Hughes Net­work Systems.

Listed: $2,950,000.

Sold: $2,800,000.

Days on market: 32.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, five bath-rooms, and two half baths, with three fireplaces, a loft, a guest suite, a wine room, and a pool room, all on two acres.

DC

7

Where: Georgetown.

Sold by: Mary Louise Kelly, cohost of NPR’s All Things Considered.

Listed: $6,195,000.

Sold: $6,000,000.

Days on market: 27.

Bragging points: Built in 1867, with five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, six fireplaces, a wine cellar, and a craftsman’s workshop.

This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Washingtonian.