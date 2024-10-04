The Uptown Theater in Cleveland Park Is Coming Back—Sort Of

The historic Uptown Theater in Cleveland Park has new owners: the husband and wife team behind DC computer-art space Artechouse. Sandro Kereselidze and Tatiana Pastukhova are planning to transform the beloved movie house into some kind of arts venue, though they aren’t revealing specifics at this point. “It’s been an arts destination for almost 100 years now,” Kereselidze says. “My goal is to reinvent the venue with the latest technology to stay relevant for the next hundred years.”

Warner Brothers opened the Uptown in 1936, and it quickly became a cornerstone of the Cleveland Park community. This single-screen theater hosted the world premiere of 2001: A Space Odyssey and was one of only 32 theaters in the country to screen Star Wars on its opening day. Throughout the 1970s, the Uptown changed hands several times; the Pedas brothers acquired the theater and leased it to various screening companies before it ultimately came under the operation of AMC Theaters. After a failed attempt to replace the iconic Uptown marquee with an AMC logo, the theater remained in AMC’s hands before closing its doors in 2020. It has sat empty ever since.

Kereselidze and Pastukhova, who live in the area, acquired the theater to prevent it from becoming “another CVS or department store,” Kereselidze says. They say this won’t be another Artechouse, but rather a completely new concept and experience. Whether that will actually involve screenings of movies is unclear. The team currently does not have a timeline for opening, but Kereselidze says the project is already underway. “I love bringing new life into old venues,” he says. “We’re all excited to help that venue be a place to get together and experience something memorable.”