9 Haunted Houses and Trails Around DC

Spooky season is officially here. Prepare to face your fears with these haunted houses and trails that promise thrills, chills, and a few surprises along the way:

19120 Martinsburg Road, Dickerson, Maryland

Get into the spooky season with a series of spine-chilling adventures at this multisensory experience that features a corn maze you explore blindfolded, a mile-long haunted trail, and, most important, zombies. Kick off your journey into the unknown at the free Markoff’s Midway carnival, featuring bonfires and occasional live performances from fire dancers and local artists. Next, navigate a mile-long haunted trail, packed with everything from vampires to clowns to butchers. For an added thrill, hop a wagon ride to Onslaught Mills and explore a town overrun by the undead. Details: September 27 to November 2. Free to $80.

11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf, Maryland

Explore more than 30,000 square feet of scares inside the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs‘ stadium. Guests can play laser tag, walk through a haunted barnyard, throw some axes, or get their tarot cards read, all while spooky creatures roam the grounds. Details: Select nights from October 4 to November 2. Tickets range from $20 to $60.

4501 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney, Maryland

Live out your wildest nightmares at this haunted screampark just outside Baltimore. This year’s trail has doubled in size, including 55 spooky stations to guide you through the forest. After you’ve been thoroughly frightened, you can throw some axes onto zombie targets, throw bean bags into jack-o-lantern mouths, or try to toss some rings onto moving skeleton arms. Details: October 4 to November 2. Tickets range from $32 to $49.

2380 Davidsonville Road, Gambrills, Maryland

This family-friendly trail put on by the Arundel Volunteer Fire Department features a “Boo Loop” maze and a terror trail for those daring enough to take the trek. Guests can visit on-site food trucks and search for clues throughout the maze with a special Halloween-themed scavenger hunt. Details: Fridays and Saturdays September 28 to October 26. Tickets from $10 to $25.

7875A Eastpoint Mall, Dundalk, Maryland

Experience four haunted experiences back-to-back at this indoor haunted house marathon near Baltimore. Travel through the House of Demons, Halloween 3D experience, Ravenbrook Asylum, and Legends of Halloween, where you’ll find creatures around every corner. Details: September 13 to November 2. Tickets start at $35 online; cash only on site.

9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, Virginia

Adventure into the historic Workhouse prison with classic fairy tale characters who’ve taken a turn for the worst. Take a break from the scares with some Halloween-themed cocktails and mocktails, or check out some local artwork in a pop-up shop. Details: October 4 to November 2. Tickets range from $25 to $35.

935 Fairlawn Ave., Laurel, Maryland

Partake in paranormal investigations and escape rooms with horror film themes at this haunted house inside an abandoned movie theater. Spanning some 28,000 square feet, Laurel’s is the largest indoor haunted house attraction in the area, packed with clowns, critters, and chaos. Details: September 13 to November 2. Tickets range from $34.95 to $39.95.

15621 Braddock Road, Centreville, Virginia

This pumpkin patch turned scream machine gives visitors the chance to creep through a haunted corn maze, take a ride on the “dark side hayride,” and walk deep into the woods where ghouls and goblins lurk. After some good scares, head over to the concessions for root beer floats, apple cider doughnuts, and cinnamon-roasted almonds. Details: Fridays and Saturdays, September 20 to November 2, plus Sunday, October 13. Tickets range from $30 to $40 and must be purchased online beforehand.

13710 Central Ave., Bowie, Maryland

Ride roller coasters in the dark, step into a haunted house, and prepare to be spooked through scare zones throughout the park where zombies and witches are lurking. If you need a break from all the scares, hop onto the dance floor with spooky music, sing some karaoke, take a trip down a six-lane slide, or warm up over a bonfire. Details: September 14 to October 27. Tickets from $70.