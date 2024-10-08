A Blue-and-White Wedding at the Willard

Kelli, a corporate strategist from Pennsylvania, and John, a doctor from New York, met through a mutual friend at a birthday party. Kelli had made her mom’s famous cupcakes, and she watched as John ate four or five of them in a matter of minutes. Being “super impressed—concerned?” jokes Kelli, she struck up a conversation. She was taken by his smile and kindness; he noticed her genuine interest in listening to people when they talk about their passions. “Also,” he says, “she makes a mean cupcake.”

Three years later, John proposed while the pair were on a run down by the Lincoln Memorial. He’d arranged for Kelli’s brother to bring their dog Millie to meet them, and for a photographer friend to take photos. “After tons of incredible photos taken in our sweaty clothes, and calling my parents we went to our favorite bar in DC, All Souls, and celebrated into the night,” says Kelli.

Inspired by their love of the water, Kelli and John chose a “summer beach blues” theme for their June wedding, decorated in navy and French blue. Hydrangeas, which remind Kelli of summers at home, were the main floral choice, and her diamond-and-sapphire wedding band was another nod to the day.

Among the highlights of the day: John’s sisters gifted him custom cufflinks featuring photos of John and his late father; an escort wall held personalized notes to each guest; and watercolor graphics on the day’s paper goods featured the couple’s dog, Millie. Instead of a wedding cake, Kelli’s mom baked the cupcakes that started it all. “It meant so much to have her involved and it’s so fun to think we can make them every year to celebrate,” says Kelli. Following the wedding, the newlyweds honeymooned in Greece.

