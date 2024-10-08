Weddings

A Blue-and-White Wedding at the Willard

The June celebration featured a "Summer Beach Blues" theme.

Written by
| Photographed by Katie Lewis | Published on
Photographs by Kir Tuben

Kelli, a corporate strategist from Pennsylvania, and John, a doctor from New York, met through a mutual friend at a birthday party. Kelli had made her mom’s famous cupcakes, and she watched as John ate four or five of them in a matter of minutes. Being “super impressed—concerned?” jokes Kelli, she struck up a conversation. She was taken by his smile and kindness; he noticed her genuine interest in listening to people when they talk about their passions. “Also,” he says, “she makes a mean cupcake.”

Three years later, John proposed while the pair were on a run down by the Lincoln Memorial. He’d arranged for Kelli’s brother to bring their dog Millie to meet them, and for a photographer friend to take photos. “After tons of incredible photos taken in our sweaty clothes, and calling my parents we went to our favorite bar in DC, All Souls, and celebrated into the night,” says Kelli.

Inspired by their love of the water, Kelli and John chose a “summer beach blues” theme for their June wedding, decorated in navy and French blue. Hydrangeas, which remind Kelli of summers at home, were the main floral choice, and her diamond-and-sapphire wedding band was another nod to the day.

Among the highlights of the day: John’s sisters gifted him custom cufflinks featuring photos of John and his late father; an escort wall held personalized notes to each guest; and watercolor graphics on the day’s paper goods featured the couple’s dog, Millie. Instead of a wedding cake, Kelli’s mom baked the cupcakes that started it all. “It meant so much to have her involved and it’s so fun to think we can make them every year to celebrate,” says Kelli. Following the wedding, the newlyweds honeymooned in Greece.

The Details

Photographer: Kir Tuben Photography

Venue: Willard InterContinental Hotel Washington, DC

Planning and design: Anne Kelley Events

Florist: Darling and Daughters

Invitations: Wouldn’t It Be Lovely

Hair stylist: Hair & Makeup by Claudine

Makeup artist: Nikki Fraser, Beauty n the Brow 

Bride’s attire: Suzanne Neville; Alo White

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse

Bridesmaids attire: PJ Salvage (getting-ready pajamas); Revelry (dresses)

Music: Free Spirit

Rentals: Paisley & Jade, The Dandelion Patch, Emerson James, Fabrication Events

Transportation: Sunny’s Worldwide Transportation

Videography: Monachetti

Photo booth: Photoshoot Fresh

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

