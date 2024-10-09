MAP: “Love Is Blind” Filmed at These DC-Area Locations

The current season of Love Is Blind on Netflix follows couples around DC, so we weren’t surprised to see some familiar places on screen. If watching the episodes, reading the recaps and following the contestants isn’t enough, take your own Love Is Blind tour around town and visit all the spots featured on the show. We’ll be updating our map with every episode drop.

1008 N Glebe Rd., Arlington

Episode 7

After returning from the pods and Mexico, the couples live in this apartment complex in Ballston.

1825 18th St., NW

Episode 8

Monica and Stephen learn how to press flowers at the plant shop. The class was taught by Hailey Rohn, founder of Wildry, a local dried flower art shop.

130 Blagden Aly., NW

Episode 8

Ramses meets Marissa’s friends at this “speakeasy” in Blagden Alley.

601 K St., NW

Episode 9

Taylor and Garrett have an evening date at the rooftop restaurant.

2002 Fenwick St., NE

Episode 9

Marissa introduces Ramses to her family at the Mexican-Lebanese restaurant in Ivy City.

1616 N. Troy St., Arlington

Episode 9

Nick meets Hannah’s family at the Southern spot in Court House.