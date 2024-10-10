Have a fab-BOO-lous Halloween with the entire family this season with community trick-or-treating, costume contests, pumpkin-picking, and concerts. These kid-friendly events are festive options to add to your spooky plans:



LEGO Discovery Center | through October 31

There’s a monster takeover at LEGO Discovery Center in Springfield. All ages can participate in endless Halloween activities like brewing a magical potion in the Potion Kitchen, watching a screening of 4D Halloween movie The Great Monster Chase, and going on a monster-themed scavenger hunt ($19+).

Cabin John Regional Park and Wheaton Regional Park | October 12-13, 19-20, 26-27

All aboard! Youngsters can ride the miniature train and carousel at Cabin John Regional Park and Wheaton Regional Park every Saturday and Sunday this month. The trains—designed as replicas of an 1863 historic locomotive—will chug through “Trainsylvania” and “Día de los Trenes” while riders can spot pumpkins, ghosts, and black cats along the tracks that match their Eye Spy cards ($6+).

Smithsonian National Zoo | October 18-20

Stroll through the Jack-O-Lantern-decorated National Zoo in your favorite spooky outfit. All ages can munch on goodies from 30 trick-or-treat stations, see mammals and reptiles after hours, and partake in other seasonal cheer ($35).

Library of Congress | October 19

Teens and young children can visit the Library of Congress this month for a Halloween-themed Family Day. There will be creepy crafts and other creative activites, and opportunities to browse the collections with assistance from library guides (free, but timed-entry passes are required).

Children’s Science Center at Fair Oaks Mall | October 19

Here’s an educational way to commemorate Halloween: Children can visit the “Haunted Lab” to catch ghostly bubbles, participate in STEM activities, and play with mysterious objects; there’s a costume contest for prizes, too ($15).

Alethia Tanner Park | October 24

There’s a lot of fall cheer and entertainment for kids, adults, and pets at this NoMa event. Kiddos can pick pumpkins, participate in henna art and face painting, meet baby alpacas, and enjoy appearances from Despicable Me movie characters. There’s a movie screening of Monsters Inc., and a Red Bear Brewing pop-up beer garden for adults (free).

Eastern Market | October 25

This Capitol Hill family fright night at Eastern Market dates back more than two decades. Details of this year’s event have yet to be announced, but previous festivities have included DJ tunes for little ones, face painting, wagon rides, giveaways, moon bounces, and of course a ton of cool costumes (free).

Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center | October 26

This boo-tastic Air and Space Museum extravaganza out near Dulles airport is already sold out for the outdoor portions of the day, but indoor tickets are still available. Attractions for all ages inside include trick-or-treat stands, puppet shows, photos with Star Wars characters, spooky experiments, and more (free).

Glen Echo Park | October 26

If you are looking for something crafty to do with your family for Halloween, this event at Glen Echo Park is for you. Kids (and adults) can compete in a costume contest, and together can decorate trick-or-treat bags for kids. Afterwards, children can load up their designed bags with snacks from the resident art studios and galleries (free).

Mount Vernon | October 26

Visit the historic Mount Vernon grounds to collect sweet treats, and discover American Revolution history. Kids can participate in a costume parade, gather goodies in a special Mount Vernon treat bag, meet General and Lady Washington, snap a selfie at the straw-bale station, see a 1700s baking demo, and watch a puppet show ($25 for youth, $30 for adults).

Lincoln Park | October 26

This Halloween-edition of the Hill Family bike ride has a mystery route that begins at Lincoln Park in Northeast DC, and families can wear their most creative costumes. After the adventure, all ages can participate in a dance party featuring tunes by the the Knox Engler Band (free).

River Farm | October 26

Here’s a way to get into the Halloween spirit and support a good cause. All Ages Read Together is throwing a not-too-spooky Halloween Hoedown to help raise funds for children’s literacy across Northern Virginia. There will be barbecue dishes, square dancing, a Halloween costume contest, a velcro wall, games, and crafts ($15+ for kids and youth, $75 for adults).

Kennedy Center | October 27

Appropriate for ages 5 and up, this musical performance for Halloween will feature a ghostly attired National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Michelle Merrill. Prior to the show, youngsters can grab sweets at trick-or-treating, and play instruments in the Haunted Hall Musical play space ($22+).

National Harbor | October 27

This annual fall party returns with outdoor activities for families and pets. Kids can go trick-or-treating, take a free ride on the Capital Wheel (with the purchase of an adult ticket) if they come dressed in costume, watch a showing of Hocus Pocus 2 on the plaza, and cheer on local chefs in a pumpkin-carving contest. For dog lovers there’s a Pet Pawrade (free).

If you enjoyed these events, please don’t forget to share this post with a friend on social media, and sign up for our newsletter for more things to do.

Related 10 Great Things to Do in DC This October

Join the conversation!