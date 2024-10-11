Check Out the Cool New Additions to the Smithsonian’s “Entertainment Nation” Exhibit

Pop culture gurus, rejoice. The National Museum of American History is adding a slew of new items to its “Entertainment Nation” exhibit (already home to objects like Dorothy’s ruby slippers and Grandmaster Flash’s turntables). Here are some of the highlights, which will be put on view in February 2025.

Original Bert, Ernie, Fozzie Bear, and Wilkins Muppets

These four puppets— Fozzie Bear, famous friends Bert and Ernie, and Wilkins— an early prototype Muppet Jim Henson created to advertise a coffee brand—will replace Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Cookie Monster (the latter three are on display until January).

Bryan Cranston’s Hazmat suit from Breaking Bad

The meth lab hazmat suit worn by Heisenberg in the award-winning TV drama will join other famous costumes, such as Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek: Discovery get-up and, original models of C-3PO and R2-D2 from Star Wars.

Indiana Jones costume worn by Harrison Ford

Ford wore this rugged jacket during the 1988 filming of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade; the braided kangaroo-leather whip is from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Bob Ross’s easel

The artist/TV personality’s homemade easel, circa 1983, will be displayed alongside one of the paintings he created on-air in an episode of The Joy of Painting.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA All-Star jersey

The jersey worn by the Los Angeles Lakers center in the final year of his career is one of many forthcoming pieces of sports memorabilia.

Other items coming to the exhibit in February include:

Wedding shoes worn by performer Mercy Lavinia Warren Stratton, wife of Charles Stratton (aka “Tom Thumb”)

Spalding Official Baseball Guide, 1896

Banjo played by Lew Snowden of the Snowden Family Band, 1870

A Judy Garland costume from 1946 film Harvey Girls

Frank Sinatra’s bowtie

Baseball signed by New York Yankees players in 1926

Wizard of Oz actor Jerry Maren’s vaudeville costume

Scrapbook from George & Hart’s Up to Date Georgia Minstrels troupe

WLS Barn Dance favorites

Irving Berlin’s 1945 Oscar statuette

Pennant from women’s pro baseball team the Kenosha Comets

Drawing from Disney short Steamboat Willie

Costume worn by Groucho Marx in the 1933 film Duck Soup; wigs worn in the 1930s by Harpo and Chico Marx.

Sheet music from the American opera Shanewis

Actor Anna May Wong’s makeup case, cigarette case, and calling cards from the 1930s

The Birth of a Nation poster

Costume props from Phyllis Diller’s 1966 USO tour of Vietnam

Phyllis Diller’s joke cards

Dallas Cowboys jersey worn by quarterback Roger Staubach in 1973

Jersey worn by baseball pitcher Allie Reynolds of the Creek Nation

Number on Ray Werner’s wheelchair as he captained the National Wheelchair Basketball Association championship winners in 1954

Game ball presented to basketball star Bill Russell after he grabbed the 10,000 th rebound of his career

Detroit Tigers ballcap and “Vietnam Team” signet ring worn by Tom Selleck on Magnum, P.I.

Television astrologer Walter Mercado’s suit, boots, and crystal ball

Washington Nationals baseball cap autographed by Dr. Anthony Fauci on the night of the 2020 MLB season opener

Women’s World Cup champions jersey (with remains of Silly String) worn by Kelley O’Hara in 2019

Actor Margot Robbie’s gown from the 2018 Golden Globe Awards

Costume worn by actor Jenna Ushkowitz on Glee

Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s “The Marathon Clothing” sweatshirt and a tablet with draft lyrics for DJ Khaled song “Higher”

Script for the “Puppy” episode of Ellen, signed by Ellen DeGeneres

Costume worn by child actor William “Billie” Thomas Jr. as Buckwheat in Our Gang

Shari Lewis’s “Lamb Chop” sock puppet