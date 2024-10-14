Contents
“Running influencer” Rob Perez (@r.oh.bee) estimates that there are 40 run clubs in the District alone—plus all the meetups in Virginia and Maryland. Discovering a run crew that feels right takes trial and error. In his “Where to Find People to Run With in DC” series on Instagram Reels, Perez visits clubs and reviews them for his 19,900 followers. Here are some of his picks—as well as some of our own.
I’m fast—but want to get faster
Dojo of Pain
When they meet: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 am
Where: Hains Point
The motto of this club is “Welcoming, but no hand-holding.” Translation: Expect friendly competition. Perez says those in the 11-or-12-minute-mile camp might want to avoid this group, but speed racers will enjoy the pace-pushing challenge.
I want to shave a minute off my mile time
Back to Top
Northeast Track Club
When they meet: Tuesdays at 6:30 pm, Saturdays at 8 am
Where: Cardinal Track atCatholic University and otherDC locations
Take on the worthiest competitor—yourself—in the club’s eight-week Better Your Mile series. Leaders time participants’ miles on the track, then guide them through thrice-weekly exercises to improve pace.
I’m just here for the post-run beer
Back to Top
NoMa Run Club
When they meet: Mondays,Wednesdays, Thursdays at 6:45pm, Saturdays at 8:30 am
Where: Lost Generation Brewing Company and REI in DC
Two of this group’s four weekly meetups start at a brewery—so your thirst for a well-earned beer will most certainly be quenched. The club also partners with restaurants and bars that give runners discounts.
I’d like to get my entire family involved
Back to Top
Montgomery County Road Runners
When and where they meet: Various times and locations in Montgomery County (check website and Facebook)
One of the area’s largest running clubs, this 3,000-person group hosts free-to-members races, such as the Black Hill 10K (October 12) and Jingle Bell Jog (December 15). Participants also enjoy weekly drop-in runs and access to training programs. Family membership offers discount pricing for parents and dependents up to age 24.
I’m hoping to get into trail running
Back to Top
Virginia Happy Trails Club
When they meet: Weekly runs on Wednesdays and Sundays,plus 26 annual runs across theWashington area
Where: Great Falls Park, Rock Creek Park, and other locations
For three decades, this group has held meetups in the DC area and beyond, including locales such as Luray, Virginia. Most events are free with registration; however the runs aren’t for the faint of heart—or leg muscles. Most are more than 20 miles and cover tricky surfaces and steep elevation. Newbies might want to start with the weekly training runs in Great Falls and Rock Creek parks.
I just moved to town
Back to Top
Pacers Social Runs
When they meet: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at various times; check Instagram
Where: Locations in DC,Alexandria, and Clarendon
Among the area’s largest meetups, these gatherings hosted by the local chain Pacers provide plenty of opportunities to find running buddies. Pacers’ connections with big-name companies such as ON and Brooks also mean access to discounts and special events, such as an ON-sponsored 5K that ends with a pool party at the Swiss ambassador’s residence.
I may have to walk a little
Back to Top
Slow and Steady Run Club
When they meet: Times vary each week; check Instagram
Where: Kalorama Park in DC
Northwest DC resident Carson Creehan started this meetup after being left to run alone at another club. “It never feels good to be left behind,” she says. The group, which meets weekly, takes plenty of walk breaks during their two-to-three-mile excursions, and that ensures no one trails behind.
I need help with marathon training
Back to Top
Endorphins
When and where they meet:Various times and locations
Almost every club offers some sort of race-training plan—but was it designed by a Nike athlete? This club can say yes. Endorphins—which also has gatherings in nine other US cities—offers a paid training plan developed by Olympic-trial finalist Rebeka Stowe.
I’m looking for a club where I feel included
Back to Top
Every Person Run Club
When they meet: Wednesdays at 6:30 pm, Sundays at 8 am
Where: Tap99 Navy Yard andBig League Performance and Rehab in DC
Anyone is welcome, regardless of speed, experience, or background. Rob Perez says the club has a sweeper to ensure that no one is left behind, and it has invited members of the Deaf community to interpret for hearing-impaired runners.
This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Washingtonian.