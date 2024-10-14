5 Hidden Gem Running Trails in the DC Area

Contents
Burke Lake Park
location_on Burke, VA
In this 888-acre park, a 4.7-mile loop trail around the freshwater reservoir offers stunning fall foliage to distract you from burning quads.
National Arboretum
location_on 3501 New York Ave NE
While known for its flora, this DC landmark is largely underused by runners. There are more than 450 acres to explore, so you can change up your runs—peep the azalea blooms in late April or loop around the statuesque National Capitol Columns.
Jones Point Park
location_on Jones Point Dr, Alexandria
This Alexandria park—parts of which are under the towering Woodrow Wilson Bridge—is full of interesting diversions as you pound the paved and dirt paths, including a lighthouse built in 1855, a WWI-era rudder that hints at the land’s previous life as a shipyard, and views of the Potomac.
Kingman and Heritage Islands
These two DC islands might be manmade, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t full of natural wonders. As you traverse the trail’s boardwalk, keep your eyes peeled for 100-plus species of birds, turtles, and mimosa trees.
Cabin John Regional Park
Perfect for hot days, this park in Bethesda is a shady oasis with miles of natural- and hard-surface trails that run parallel to Cabin John Creek.
This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Washingtonian.