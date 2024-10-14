The Capitol Columns at the National Arboretum. Photograph by Carl Maynard.

5 Hidden Gem Running Trails in the DC Area

Lesser-trod areas that offer special scenery and quieter surroundings.

Burke Lake Park

location_on Burke, VA

language Website

Photograph by ablokhin/Getty Images.

In this 888-acre park, a 4.7-mile loop trail around the freshwater reservoir offers stunning fall foliage to distract you from burning quads.

 

National Arboretum

location_on 3501 New York Ave NE

language Website

Photograph by amedved/Getty Images.

While known for its flora, this DC landmark is largely underused by runners. There are more than 450 acres to explore, so you can change up your runs—peep the azalea blooms in late April or loop around the statuesque National Capitol Columns.

 

Jones Point Park

location_on Jones Point Dr, Alexandria

language Website

Photograph by Tim Stahmer/Flickr.

This Alexandria park—parts of which are under the towering Woodrow Wilson Bridge—is full of interesting diversions as you pound the paved and dirt paths, including a lighthouse built in 1855, a WWI-era rudder that hints at the land’s previous life as a shipyard, and views of the Potomac.

 

Kingman and Heritage Islands

location_on 575 Oklahoma Ave NE

language Website

Photograph by deckerme/Flickr.

These two DC islands might be manmade, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t full of natural wonders. As you traverse the trail’s boardwalk, keep your eyes peeled for 100-plus species of birds, turtles, and mimosa trees.

 

Cabin John Regional Park

location_on 575 Oklahoma Ave NE

language Website

Photograph by Montgomery Parks, MNCPPC/Flickr.

Perfect for hot days, this park in Bethesda is a shady oasis with miles of natural- and hard-surface trails that run parallel to Cabin John Creek.

