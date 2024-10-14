Contents
Best Overall
Rock Creek Park’s Beach Drive
Visit this Rock Creek byway on a weekend morning and you’ll see how beloved the trail is. Parents pushing strollers, elite runners, cyclists, and rollerbladers favor the path for its lush flora, accessibility, and—maybe most of all—five-mile stretch of motor-vehicle-free pavement, a pandemic-era rule that the National Park Service made permanent in 2022. The road is dotted with plenty of restrooms, and a three-year rehabilitation project completed in 2019 means runners don’t have to worry about twisting an ankle in a pothole.
Best Views of the City
Mount Vernon Trail
We can all thank two Alexandria residents, Ellen Pickering and Barbara Lynch, for this passage that stretches from George Washington’s former residence to Theodore Roosevelt Island, hugging the Potomac much of the way. Motivated to create a trail on which Lynch’s husband could commute into the city and both families could exercise on the weekend, the duo gathered more than 700 signatures on a petition, organized volunteer trail-builders, and raised funds when the National Park Service told them its coffers were empty. Since opening in 1972, it’s become one of the most traveled multi-use trails in the country.
Best in Maryland
Sligo Creek Trail
This peaceful Montgomery County path is just as beloved by runners and cyclists as it is by birders—so don’t be surprised if you spot a blue jay or scarlet tanager while you jog along the creek. In spots, you’ll see evidence that the path is one of the oldest in the county, but Montgomery Parks is spearheading renovation efforts that will address deteriorating surfaces.
Best in Virginia
Washington & Old Dominion Trail
On this Northern Virginia rail-to-trail path, there’ll be no need to do multiple loops to hit your mileage—unless you’re an ultra ultramarathoner. The paved multi-use route spans three counties, from Arlington to Loudoun, and features plenty of places where you can catch your breath, including Vienna’s Old Caboose, a restored train car used on the original Washington & Old Dominion Railroad. There are also several breweries to quench your thirst: If you make it to all the way to Purcellville, reward yourself with a pint from Belly Love Brewing.
Best New(ish) Trail
Anacostia Riverwalk Trail
In the past two decades, this route has gone from a twinkle in local government’s eye to one of DC’s most exciting trails. In 2003, the Anacostia Waterfront Initiative, a collection of local, state, and federal entities, proposed a 30-year plan that paved the way—literally—for a path connecting more than 15 neighborhoods along the river. The project broke ground in 2006 and is still being completed. The next segment, the Lincoln Connector Trail, starts construction in 2026 and will connect the Fort Lincoln neighborhood.
Best for Long Runs
Arlington Loop
Among the area’s largest meetups, these gatherings hosted by the local chain Pacers provide plenty of opportunities to find running buddies. Pacers’ connections with big-name companies such as ON and Brooks also mean access to discounts and special events, such as an ON-sponsored 5K that ends with a pool party at the Swiss ambassador’s residence.
Best Short Path
Theodore Roosevelt Island’s Swamp Trail
You can tack this path onto longer runs on the nearby Mount Vernon Trail, but it also serves as a punchy standalone route (and a good option if you’re doing a leisurely jog with an energetic child). Part of it is on an elevated boardwalk, which can be hazardous in places, but the upside is that there are benches and nature-viewing spots. Don’t leave without a peek at the Theodore Roosevelt Monument.
Best for Solitude
Glover-Archbold Trail
You wouldn’t be blamed if you forget you’re in the middle of Northwest DC while on this Rock Creek Park path. The picturesque woodlands and wildflowers, abundant fauna (keep your eyes peeled for turtles), low noise pollution, and relative lack of humans make for a serene experience. The trail is generally well kept, but watch for tree roots and rocks.
Best for a Post-Run Lunch
Capital Crescent Trail
Whether you start near the northern end of this trail in Bethesda or at its southern point in Georgetown, you’ll be rewarded with plenty of refueling options. Before you go, be aware of detours in the Montgomery County section of the path related to construction of the Purple Line railway.
Best Trail Run
Western Ridge Trail
Whether you start near the northern end of this trail in Bethesda or at its southern point in Georgetown, you’ll be rewarded with plenty of refueling options. Before you go, be aware of detours in the Montgomery County section of the path related to construction of the Purple Line railway.
This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Washingtonian.