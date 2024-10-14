The Ultimate Runners’ Guide to DC

Contents
- Find the Right DC Run Club For You
- 5 Running Tips From a DC Running Coach
- Singles Are Joining Run Clubs. Not everyone is Happy About That.
- The 10 Best Trails in the DC-Area
- 5 Hidden Gem Running Trails in the DC-Area
- What It’s Like to Race in the “People’s Marathon”
- A Runner’s Guide to Races and Marathons in the DC-Area
Run club recommendations from “running influencer” Rob Perez’ Instagram reels series, “Where to Find People to Run With in DC”, plus some of our own.
It’s said that the hardest part of a journey is the first step. So before you start crushing marathons, or even short daily jogs, heed these tips from running coach Mahogany Blank.
Thanks to a social-media fad, singles are showing up at run clubs hoping to find romance. Not everyone loves the idea.
DC’s enviable trail network means there’s no need to endure stoplights, barreling cars, and uneven sidewalks on your jogs. These ten routes are favorites for a reason.
Lesser-trod areas that offer special scenery and quieter surroundings
A few of those intricately involved in it share stories.
A few of our favorite running competitions, spanning hardcore ultramarathons to parties-with-the-suggestion-of-running.
This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Washingtonian.