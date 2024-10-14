Photograph by Carl Maynard.

The Ultimate Runners’ Guide to DC

The best running trails, road races, run clubs, and other resources and tips to help you have fun, hit your stride, and meet new people.

Written by
| Published on
Contents
  1. Find the Right DC Run Club For You
  2. 5 Running Tips From a DC Running Coach
  3. Singles Are Joining Run Clubs. Not everyone is Happy About That. 
  4. The 10 Best Trails in the DC-Area
  5. 5 Hidden Gem Running Trails in the DC-Area
  6. What It’s Like to Race in the “People’s Marathon”
  7. A Runner’s Guide to Races and Marathons in the DC-Area

Find the Right DC Run Club For You

Run club recommendations from “running influencer” Rob Perez’ Instagram reels series, “Where to Find People to Run With in DC”, plus some of our own.

Back to Top

5 Running Tips From a DC Running Coach

It’s said that the hardest part of a journey is the first step. So before you start crushing marathons, or even short daily jogs, heed these tips from running coach Mahogany Blank.

Back to Top

Singles Are Joining Run Clubs. Not everyone is Happy About That. 

Thanks to a social-media fad, singles are showing up at run clubs hoping to find romance. Not everyone loves the idea.

Back to Top

The 10 Best Trails in the DC-Area

DC’s enviable trail network means there’s no need to endure stoplights, barreling cars, and uneven sidewalks on your jogs. These ten routes are favorites for a reason.

Back to Top

5 Hidden Gem Running Trails in the DC-Area

Lesser-trod areas that offer special scenery and quieter surroundings

Back to Top

What It’s Like to Race in the “People’s Marathon”

A few of those intricately involved in it share stories.

Back to Top

A Runner’s Guide to Races and Marathons in the DC-Area

A few of our favorite running competitions, spanning hardcore ultramarathons to parties-with-the-suggestion-of-running.

Back to Top

Find the Right DC Run Club For You

Run club recommendations from “running influencer” Rob Perez’ Instagram reels series, “Where to Find People to Run With in DC”, plus some of our own.

Back to Top

5 Running Tips From a DC Running Coach

It’s said that the hardest part of a journey is the first step. So before you start crushing marathons, or even short daily jogs, heed these tips from running coach Mahogany Blank.

Back to Top

Singles Are Joining Run Clubs. Not everyone is Happy About That. 

Thanks to a social-media fad, singles are showing up at run clubs hoping to find romance. Not everyone loves the idea.

Back to Top

The 10 Best Trails in the DC-Area

DC’s enviable trail network means there’s no need to endure stoplights, barreling cars, and uneven sidewalks on your jogs. These ten routes are favorites for a reason.

Back to Top

5 Hidden Gem Running Trails in the DC-Area

Lesser-trod areas that offer special scenery and quieter surroundings

Back to Top

What It’s Like to Race in the “People’s Marathon”

A few of those intricately involved in it share stories.

Back to Top

A Runner’s Guide to Races and Marathons in the DC-Area

A few of our favorite running competitions, spanning hardcore ultramarathons to parties-with-the-suggestion-of-running.

This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Kim Habicht
Kim Habicht

Longreads

Perfect for your commute

What’s the Deal With Republicans and Steakhouses?

DC’s Last Bike Messengers

Why Jamie Raskin Won’t Stop Fighting for Democracy

Come Out and Play: An Oral History of the HFStival