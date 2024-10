The giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao arrived in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, October 15, ending an almost yearlong panda drought in DC. They traveled from China to Dulles Airport on the FedEx Panda Express and soon after arrived at Smithsonian’s National Zoo. The pair will spend a few months adapting to their new habitat before they make their public debut on January 24.

We’re sending a warm welcome to our two new giant panda neighbors. Take a look at their very first moments in DC:

