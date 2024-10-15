Our Events

From the Mag: Best of Washington Photos

In 2024 food aficionados from all over converged at the National Building Museum for Washingtonian's highly anticipated tasting event.

The National Building Museum was the perfect backdrop for the evening in 2024.

2024

Food aficionados from all over converged at the National Building Museum on Thursday, July 25 for Washingtonian‘s highly anticipated Best of Washington tasting event. This year’s saloon soirée themed event dazzled attendees with an unforgettable evening.

Over 60 distinguished local restaurants, many featured on Washingtonian‘s esteemed Top 100 Best Restaurants 2024 list, presented their signature dishes, offering attendees a prime chance to explore new culinary favorites. During the event, guests voted for their favorite restaurant and RUTA was awarded the People’s Choice Award. We also had our food critics anonymously sampling bites, and the Critics’ Choice Award was given to the restaurant RANIA.

This event also couldn’t happen without our incredible team of vendors and partners: BBJ Latavola, Breakthru Beverage, ArtStella Productions, Constellation Brands, Extraordinary Entertainment, Occasions Catering, Paradise Cove Canned Cocktails, Molecular Food & Cocktails, Please Bring Chips, Postgame Seltzer, Perfect Settings, MJ Valet, Right Place Studio, SNAP Entertainment, Something Vintage, and Washington Talent Agency.

Thank you to our design partner, Design Foundry for providing the perfect western ambiance for the night, and thank you to our amazing logistics partner Stratus Firm, for helping it all come to life!

Proceeds from this event benefitted the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Photographs by Dan Swartz/Revamp, Sarah Heaton, David Claypool, Al Feury, and Rosa Garcia.

Embassy of the State of Qatar’s Dr. Hamad Mohamed Al Muftah and Washingtonian CEO Cathy Merrill
American Beverage Association President and CEO, Kevin Keane
Arian June, Tamika Tremaglio, and Rashida MacMurray-Abdullah
There were several decorated bars where guests could get fun cocktails in the “Waterin’ Hole”
Rania team placing out their winning Critics’ Choice dish
Guests sampling bites from several of the restaurants at the National Building Museum
2 lucky attendees won free flights to Turkey courtesy of Turkish Airlines
Calsin Hoyle of Molecular Food & Cocktails and her team crafted custom mocktails for our VIP guests
Restaurant Sura placing out samples for attendees
Celebrity chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio with Washingtonian President and CEO, Cathy Merrill
Washington Commanders’ Mark Ein and The White House’s John McCarthy
MGM lounge visitors received a personalized leather
Our stilt walkers provided ample entertainment throughout the night
Dukes Grocery with their breakfast sausage deviled eggs
American Beverage’s “Hydration Station”
Guests could take “Old-Time” photos in Geico’s lounge
Andrew Kovalcin, Joe Maloney, Bennett Richardson
Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, Melissa Moss, and Cathy Merrill
Embassy of Qatar’s Legend Brumbaugh, Washingtonian’s Susan Farkas, and Hines’ Timothy Lowery
McEnearney’s Jeanne Choi and her guest Ann Abanto
Occasions catering provided delicious hors d’oeuvres for our VIP reception
Ellis and Compnay’s Peggy Ellis, Johnson & Johnson’s Jane Adams, and PepsiCo’s Bridgitte Gwyn
Erich and Amanda Cabe
Guest got fun cocktails and drinks from the waterin’ hole bar
RUTA’s winning Honey Cake
The Blossom Beverage team with their new dark cherry espresso martinis
The American Beverage Association’s bar was on theme with mini hay bales and illuminated lanterns
Aflac’s Brand Knox and Story Partners Gloria Dittus
Dr. George and Rina Bitar
Michael Sessums, James Byles, Mike Madsen, Felecity Amos, and Tim Stefanick
Isabell Trafton and Carl Hulse of the NYT
