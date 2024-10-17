These DC Embassies Are Offering Trick-or-Treating This Halloween

When I came to DC as an American University freshman in 2017, I had heard that trick-or-treating on Embassy Row was an experience not to be missed—a chance to visit some of the impressive embassies along Massachusetts Avenue while picking up free candy. But I never managed to make it there.

In the years since, the practice seemed to have waned. Last year, when this magazine reached out to embassies to publish a roundup of the ones handing out treats, there were just five. In 2022 and 2018, there were just six. Meanwhile, back in 2016, AU listed recommendations for embassies to try visiting on Halloween, sharing at least 12 that were traditionally expected to be open for trick-or-treaters.

Some embassies, such as Norway, have never participated in the tradition. “The embassy is closed at night and employees will be out trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods with their kids,” said Embassy of Norway spokesperson Mirjam Christine Ehl. Which, you know, is fair.

But why do some embassies that used to welcome trick-or-treaters no longer do so?

The last time the Embassy of Finland opened for Halloween was 2019. According to spokesperson Rikka Hietajärvi, the end of October and early November are filled with lots of business events and meetings, so they can’t be open to the public and all tours have to be guided.

Major world events have also been reasons for not participating. The Korean Cultural Center has not participated since the tragic Itaewon crowd crush in Seoul on Halloween in 2022, and they “would like to be respectful for those who lost their loved ones,” Sujin Park said.

This year, another reason is that Halloween falls on the same day as Diwali. The Embassy of India, the Embassy of Sri Lanka and the Embassy of Trinidad and Tobago will be closed in observance. “Hopefully next year, it’ll be a different day,” said Trinidad and Tobago Embassy spokesperson Lystra Hinds.

The embassies that plan to hand out treats for Halloween will all do so during operating hours, not at night. Most will offer classic American Halloween chocolates and candies except for Indonesia, which will dole out candies from their culture.

The good news: This year we found seven embassies that plan to participate, more than last year. (And we’ll update this post if we find more.)

Embassy of Belize

2535 Massachusetts Ave., NW | Between 12-5 PM

Embassy of Greece

2217 Massachusetts Ave., NW | Until 4 PM

Embassy of Paraguay

2209 Massachusetts Ave., NW | Between 12-4 PM

Embassy of Portugal

2012 Massachusetts Ave., NW | Between 9-5 PM

Embassy of Lesotho

2511 Massachusetts Ave., NW | Until 4 PM

Embassy of Slovenia

2410 California St., NW | Until 4:30 PM

Embassy of Indonesia

2020 Massachusetts Ave., NW | Between 12-4 PM

You can also try Things to Do DC’s walking tour.

If you want to go out at night on Halloween and are willing to risk being turned away, join Things to Do DC’s guided tour along Embassy Row. The group starts their walk along Massachusetts Avenue at 6:15 PM, at the top of the escalator at the Dupont Metro stop. The event hosts say that in the past they’ve secured tours of five to six buildings by knocking on doors, and although they try to coordinate with embassies as Halloween gets closer, there is no guarantee of getting in. They’ll have their own candy on hand representing different cultures and they encourage costumes. Tickets are $45.

There are other seasonal celebrations at embassies beyond Halloween:

Romanian Embassy

October 27, 7:30 to 9 PM

The Romanian Embassy will be hosting a virtual on-site tour of Corvins’ Castle in Transylvania, one of the most haunted castles in Europe. A native Transylvanian will be your tour guide for the virtual experience streamed in real time, via live cameras in Romania, as you explore the castle’s medieval chambers and spooky stories. Tickets are $20.

Indonesian Embassy

October 30, 6:30 to 9 PM

The embassy, which will offer Indonesian treats on Halloween for trick-or-treaters, will also host a Movie Night at the Embassy: Halloween Edition, with a screening of Joko Anwar’s Grave Torture and Indonesian refreshments. Limited seats are available, and costumes are welcomed but not required. Tickets are free, but they recommend registering in advance.

New Embassy of Cameroon

November 1, 7:30 to 10:30 PM

The New Embassy of Cameroon will host a Halloween celebration with native food and desserts from Cameroon, a costume contest, an open bar, an authentic Cameroon dance show, a diplomatic greeting from an ambassador, and traditional art, music, and films. Tickets are $68.

Embassy of Mexico

November 9, 8:15 to 11:45 PM

For Day of the Dead, the Mexican embassy will be hosting a black tie/masquerade gala, complete with a mariachi band, a Day of the Dead altar, a DJ, dancing, and Mexican bites at a buffet and bar. Tickets are $134.

We will update this list if we get further confirmations from embassies that they are participating in trick-or-treating.