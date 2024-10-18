“When Anku and Gurdeep contacted me, they told me they wanted to do an elegant, chic engagement session in DC,” says Tia Bustanoby of T. Juliete Photography. “I love having a little bit of variety in portrait sessions, so we chose two different locations—the National Gallery of Art and Le Diplomate—and two different outfits, respectively.”

At the time of the engagement session, Anku and Gurdeep were living long-distance—Anku in Richmond and Gurdeep in London—but over Thanksgiving, they were able to travel to DC for the photo session—with a Porsche they rented for the occasion. Tia’s favorite part? “Although the couple was already engaged, Gurdeep had yet to give Anku an engagement ring. Much to her surprise (and mine!) he got down on one knee and proposed right at the end of their photo session, which was the perfect way to wrap things up so they could go celebrate!”

See the stylish engagement photos below.

