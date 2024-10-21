The 6 Best Trick-or-Treating Streets in and Around DC

Maybe your family is new to the DC area, or maybe your kids are looking for a new neighborhood to explore this Halloween. Here are Washingtonian‘s picks for some of the best local trick-or-treating streets:

E. Capitol St., SE—Capitol Hill

Kiddos from all over the area flock to all corners of this neighborhood on Halloween night. E. Capitol St. draws the biggest crowds, with some houses greeting upwards of a thousand trick-or-treaters. But there are sweets to be savored and frights to be faced at homes on nearby side streets, too—don’t miss the beloved “Hats on the Hill” display across the rowhouses on Tennessee Ave., NE, where dozens of witch hats dangle from tree branches and powerlines all down the block.

S. Lee Street—Alexandria

Generations of Northern Virginians have celebrated Halloween in this Old Town neighborhood, where trick-or-treating is so popular that it has inspired an annual block party. Residents trim their rowhouses with cobwebs, life-size skeletons, and other creepy decor to set the scene. And of course, sweet treats abound—rumor has it that some families pass out more than 3,000 pieces of candy over the course of the night.

31st St., NW—Georgetown

Family-friendly Georgetown is a great bet for trick-or-treating across the board, but homeowners on 31st St. consistently dazzle with elaborate decor and creative costumes. Adults join in the festivities, with a Nestle Crunch bar and a Barbie-and-Ken duo among those handing out candy last year. Take a walk past the historic Bowie-Sevier House (3122 Q St., NW)—now home to Politico owner Robert Allbritton and his wife Elena, who are local legends in the Halloween-decorating scene.

Catalina Terrace—Silver Spring

This Montgomery County neighborhood is known for the “Catalina Haunt” (11423 Catalina Terrace)—a ghostly yard display, marvelously DIYed by the homeowners with animatronics and stomach-churning scenes. Guests are welcome to walk up the driveway and onto the porch for a closer look at the decor; better still, Reddit says this house hands out king-size chocolate bars.

Lamont St., NW—Mount Pleasant

For years, the 1700 block of Lamont St., NW has been renowned for its Halloween festivities: Houses are decorated to the nines, costumes abound, and the candy keeps coming. The road is closed off for the neighborhood’s annual Halloween block party, so safe fun is ensured.

N. Jackson Street—Arlington

Residents along this Ashton Heights road go all-out with their Halloween decorations: Last year, one house parked a hearse driven by a skeleton in their yard. Clearly, the holiday spirit runs deep in this community—if your child is game for a visual scare, this is also a great neighborhood for candy collecting.

Want to gauge how many of your neighbors will be handing out candy? Nextdoor’s “Treat Map” is live, and users who plan to welcome trick-or-treaters this year have already started marking their homes. So far, we’re seeing clusters at various spots in Arlington and Northeast DC—particularly around the Edgewood and Eckington areas.