A Blush and Sage Wedding at the Four Seasons

Four years after their first date at the National Portrait Gallery, Richard, an IT consultant from Silver Spring, proposed to to Aubrey, a luxury sales professional from Clarksville, on a hike in Great Falls National Park.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their September wedding at the Four Seasons Hotel, they wanted a modern-classic, elegant vibe and chose a color scheme of sage, gold, cream, and blush.

Her favorite part was the photo booth: “Seeing the pictures of our guests being silly and having fun made me so happy,” she says. “I wanted everyone to have a good time!” His favorite part were the floral arrangements: “The investment was well worth it,” says Richard. “The flowers set the tone, atmosphere and overall elevated the aesthetics of our wedding.”

The venue, they say, was a splurge—but well worth it. “For us, the Four Seasons is the epitome of luxury. From customer service, to the food they served. It was absolutely perfect.” The menu, which they called “both formal and fun,” included seared scallops, slow-braised short rib, and a bento-box-style kids menu that they say was so good some of the adults admitted to stealing a bite. After dinner, they had a mini-dessert spread, and for a late-night snack, fresh french fries.

For favors, the newlyweds gave guests chocolates from Artisan Confections in Arlington.

See the photos of the wedding day below.

The Details

Join the conversation!