A Blush and Sage Wedding at the Four Seasons

The couple says they wanted an elegant vibe, and called the venue the "epitome of luxury."

Written by
Photographed by Lisa Boggs | Published on
Photographs by Lisa Boggs Photography

Four years after their first date at the National Portrait Gallery, Richard, an IT consultant from Silver Spring, proposed to to Aubrey, a luxury sales professional from Clarksville, on a hike in Great Falls National Park.

For their September wedding at the Four Seasons Hotel, they wanted a modern-classic, elegant vibe and chose a color scheme of sage, gold, cream, and blush.

Her favorite part was the photo booth: “Seeing the pictures of our guests being silly and having fun made me so happy,” she says. “I wanted everyone to have a good time!” His favorite part were the floral arrangements: “The investment was well worth it,” says Richard. “The flowers set the tone, atmosphere and overall elevated the aesthetics of our wedding.”

The venue, they say, was a splurge—but well worth it. “For us, the Four Seasons is the epitome of luxury. From customer service, to the food they served. It was absolutely perfect.” The menu, which they called “both formal and fun,” included seared scallops, slow-braised short rib, and a bento-box-style kids menu that they say was so good some of the adults admitted to stealing a bite. After dinner, they had a mini-dessert spread, and for a late-night snack, fresh french fries.

For favors, the newlyweds gave guests chocolates from Artisan Confections in Arlington.

See the photos of the wedding day below.

aubrey-richard-wedding-lisa-boggs-008
aubrey-richard-wedding-lisa-boggs-010

aubrey-richard-wedding-lisa-boggs-032
aubrey-richard-wedding-lisa-boggs-033
aubrey-richard-wedding-lisa-boggs-035
aubrey-richard-wedding-lisa-boggs-044

aubrey-richard-wedding-lisa-boggs-064
aubrey-richard-wedding-lisa-boggs-074

aubrey-richard-wedding-lisa-boggs-078
aubrey-richard-wedding-lisa-boggs-080

The Details

Photographer: Lisa Boggs Photography

Venue, catering, cake: The Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

Event planning and design: Rex & Regina

Florist: Flowers at 38

Invitations, menu cards, escort cards, programs and signage: Ruby the Fox

Hair and makeup: Shine, Tina! (bride); Lucky J8de (last artist); Haven Hair Studio For Men (groom)

Bride’s attire: Alyne by Rita Vinieris

Groom’s attire: Giorgio Armani

Bridesmaids’ attire: BHLDN from Anthropologie

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: Catch24; Lucy Black Entertainment (string quartet)

Photo booth: Dan Goldman Events

Lighting: Frost DC

Favors: Artisan Confections, Arlington

Officiant: Ceremony Officiants

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

