2 Gonzaga

That’s the number of first-round picks in the recent NFL draft that came out of the purple-­clad DC school. While lineman Olu Fashanu, selected 11th overall by the New York Jets, would normally get all the headlines–given his assignment protecting Aaron Rodgers–it’s newly minted Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and first overall draft pick, who will be the Zags’ most visible alum on an NFL field this season.

46 DeMatha

This is the total number of years Morgan Wootten manned the sidelines for the Stags basketball team, turning them into a national powerhouse and regularly churning out NBA talent such as Hall-of-Famer Adrian Dantley. While the legendary coach hung up his whistle in 2002, DeMatha’s reputation lives on, with former NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo (class of 2010) and number-one overall pick Markelle Fultz (2016) coming out of the Hyattsville Catholic school. On the gridiron, DeMatha has its answer to Wootten in varsity football coach Bill McGregor, who’s coached the likes of Cameron Wake and Brian Westbrook into the NFL during his three-plus decades with the school.

$16

Million St. John’s

That’s how much alumnus (and Under Armour founder) Kevin Plank donated to the Cadets in 2015. Since then, they’ve reeled off six of the last seven Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships in women’s basketball, also thanks to the sharpshooting of prodigal guard Azzi Fudd, who now plays for college-basketball blue blood in Connecticut. St. John’s has been dominant on the baseball diamond in recent years as well, winning eight of the last nine WCAC titles.

140 Landon

This is the weight class that billionaire and current Chelesa FC owner Todd Boehly wrestled at for the preppy Bethesda private school, as the Bears took home conference titles in the sport in 1990 and 1991. They’ve also been dominant in Maryland’s favorite pastime, lacrosse, racking up four national titles between 1991 and 2017.

28 Bishop

O’Connell

This is how many Virginia state private-school championships the Knights have won in softball over the past 31 years, with a current streak of 11 straight titles. While softball is the Arlington school’s bread and butter, it’s had success in other sports, too, with former Maryland Terrapins basketball star Melo Trimble and legendary NFL return man Eric Metcalf counting themselves as alums.

23.4 Paul VI

That’s the average margin of victory for the Panthers’ men’s basketball team last season, as the perennial hoops powerhouse–located in Chantilly–smoked fellow elite high schools like Florida’s IMG Academy en route to a 35–3 record and a spot in the national championship game.

146 Good

Counsel

That’s the pick in the 2015 NFL Draft that the Minnesota Vikings used to select Good Counsel alum Stefon Diggs, a dominant presence in both football and track during his time with the Falcons. While the current Texans wide receiver is the Olney school’s most famous athletic alum, it has become quite the NFL pipeline in recent years, with Kendall Fuller and Kris Jenkins Jr. also making the league.

3 Stone

Ridge

That’s the number of graduates from this all-girls Catholic school in Bethesda who were on the US Olympic swim team in Paris this summer. Phoebe Bacon (class of 2020) was one of the 20 women on the squad, alongside Katie Ledecky (2015), who became the most decorated US female Olympian of all time when she and Erin Gemmell (2023) won silver in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay.

4×400 Bullis

This was the track-and-field relay event at the 2024 Paris Olympics where current Bullis student Quincy Wilson took home a gold medal; 2018 graduate Masai Russell also won gold in the 100-meter hurdles. Even before this summer, the Potomac college-prep school could lay claim to some impressive sports hardware: Super Bowl VII MVP Jake Scott was a Bulldog.

2018 The Heights

That’s the year that the soccer team at this Potomac boys’ prep school joined the WCAC and played undefeated to win their first conference championship–they earned their second title last fall. But the Cavaliers’ rich history of soccer talent dates back even further, including onetime wunderkind Freddy Adu.

11 Bishop

McNamara

That’s where the Prince George’s County school finished in ESPN’s national high-school women’s basketball rankings last season. The Mustangs had a banner year, reeling off 16 straight wins, before an upset loss to St. John’s thwarted their hopes at a conference title. They’ve also produced a handful of NFL and NBA players over the years, including Ty Lawson, who played point guard for Denver in the early 2010s.