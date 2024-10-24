News & Politics

The Statue Saluting January 6 Poopers Has a Permit

And there may be a Borat connection.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Andrew Beaujon.
Photo by Andrew Beaujon.

A statue that appeared on the National Mall Thursday offers a tongue-in-cheek salute to the Trump fans who rioted at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021:

Photo by Andrew Beaujon.
Photo by Andrew Beaujon.

The installation has a permit, a spokesperson for the National Park Service tells Washingtonian. The permit has contact information blacked out, as is customary for NPS when it shares such documents with the press. One possible clue to who’s behind it: The name listed as the contact for the statue belongs to someone who was a co-producer on 2020’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The permit also says another statue is due to be installed at Freedom Plaza on October 28:

Photo by Andrew Beaujon.
Photo by Andrew Beaujon.

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day