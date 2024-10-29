News & Politics

3 Kamala Harris Beverages to Try Before You Vote

The Veep inspired a beer, a whiskey, and a coconut water.

Written by
| Published on
Photo-illustration by Jennifer Albarracin Moya. Photograph of Kamala Harris by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

Hope Espresso Stout

This beer comes from the Minocqua Brewing Company, known for other political brews such as the Biden Beer and AOC IPA.

 

Madam Whiskey

Originally created to celebrate Harris’s 2021 inauguration as the first female Vice President, this whiskey is the product of a former Obama-administration staffer and her DC spirits company, Republic Restoratives.

 

Kamala Coconut Water

Koh Coconut’s presidential-election-themed packaging was designed for thirsty voters in need of a nonalcoholic treat.

 

This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Molly Szymanski
Molly Szymanski
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day