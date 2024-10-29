3 Kamala Harris Beverages to Try Before You Vote

Hope Espresso Stout
This beer comes from the Minocqua Brewing Company, known for other political brews such as the Biden Beer and AOC IPA.
Madam Whiskey
Originally created to celebrate Harris’s 2021 inauguration as the first female Vice President, this whiskey is the product of a former Obama-administration staffer and her DC spirits company, Republic Restoratives.
Kamala Coconut Water
Koh Coconut’s presidential-election-themed packaging was designed for thirsty voters in need of a nonalcoholic treat.
This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Washingtonian.