National Park Service Says the January 6 Poop Statue Can Stick Around Until After Election Day

The tongue-in-cheek statue's permit has been extended.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

An installation on the National Mall that “salutes” Trump fans who rioted at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, can remain on the Mall until November 6, the National Park Service says. The original permit allowed the statue to remain until October 31.

The identity of the person or people behind the project, which also includes a satirical statue in Freedom Plaza, remains mysterious. A person claiming to be its artist contacted a Washington Post reporter Tuesday. The Post granted anonymity to the person, because, it wrote, “of the critical importance of the role of defecation in political art.” Anyone who wishes to contemplate that statement in front of the statue will now be able to do so until the day after Election Day.

The Freedom Plaza statue, which makes fun of Trump supporters who rallied in Charlottesville in 2017, must come down on Halloween, as originally planned, the Park Service says.

