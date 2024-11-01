The MacArthur Foundation awarded the DC author one of its “genius” grants.
This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Washingtonian. Photograph of Corrales courtesy of Fiesta DC 2024. Photograph of Moten and Hopkinson by Sam Johnson. Photograph of Reynolds by Jeff Elkins.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This November
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
Caren Bohan
She’s the new editor in chief of USA Today.
Patricia Corrales
The Fiesta DC head was behind the idea for the world’s largest pupusa.
Jason Reynolds
The MacArthur Foundation awarded the DC author one of its “genius” grants.
Ronald Moten and Natalie Hopkinson
He’s the founder, she’s chief curator of the Go-Go Museum, which has a ribbon cutting this month.
Kiryn Hoffman
She’s been named the new president and CEO of the National Children’s Museum.
This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
Photograph of Corrales courtesy of Fiesta DC 2024.
Photograph of Moten and Hopkinson by Sam Johnson.
Photograph of Reynolds by Jeff Elkins.
