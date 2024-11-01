Trump’s Tariffs Could Mean Higher Prices—for DC’s MAGA Merch

With the presidential election just a few days away, both candidates are spelling out their plans for the future. For Donald Trump, that includes hefty new tariffs. While the exact numbers have varied across the former President’s “weave”-coded speeches, it’s likely that a re-elected Trump would place a 10-20 percent tariff on every import, and a 60 percent tariff on all Chinese products.

Calling tariffs “the greatest thing ever invented,” Trump has argued that imposing them will fill the nation’s coffers and bring back offshored jobs. Others counter that tariffs will result in higher inflation, slower growth, and retaliation from US trade partners. One probable outcome? Higher prices.

When a product is manufactured overseas and arrives at US customs, the importing American company pays the total cost of the product to the manufacturer, along with any tariff costs to the US Treasury. The importing company then has a choice: they can eat the additional cost and keep prices the same, or they can raise prices to pass some or all of the tariff cost onto consumers.

Businesses are already preparing to do the latter. For Trump fans visiting DC, this could have an ironic effect: raising prices 10-60 percent higher for items like those quintessential tie-dye DC sweatshirts or MAGA hats that are mostly produced overseas.

Here’s a look at the potential costs of select MAGA merch items from some downtown stores if Trump’s tariffs are enacted—and what some customers had to say about the possibility of paying extra:

2024 Campaign Hat

Current price: $12.99

Tariff price: $20.78

Produced in China, this patriotic—and unusually blue!—Trump/Vance ball cap could see a big price jump. When asked if they would pay 60 percent more for it, a customer sporting a “Joe and the Ho Gotta Go,” T-shirt told Washingtonian, “I love America and I want other countries to pay for that love.” When it was explained that a tariff would increase the cost he was paying, he replied, “Your version of truth is different than mine. In Donald Trump’s world that cost wouldn’t be allowed, so it won’t happen.”

Mug Shot T-Shirt

Current price: $19.99

Tariff price: $22.99

Made in Honduras, this T-shirt could cost 10-20 percent more under Trump—we split the difference and calculated a 15 percent increase. Khalid Ismail, the co-owner of I Love DC Gifts, located across from Ford’s Theater, says he’s not worried about the impact of tariffs right now. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he told Washingtonian. “We have a very laissez-faire approach to business. Prices have already been going up everywhere, so it’s no surprise to anyone if it increased again.”

Assassination Attempt Socks

Current price: $15.99

Tariff price: $15.99

These socks depicting the attempted assassination of Trump are produced in the US and would face no increase in cost. Who says domestic manufacturing is dead? “A lot of our products are made in the US, so it’s not a huge deal for us,” says Ismail.

MAGA Beanie

Current price: $14.99

Tariff price: $23.98

Ruh-roh! Another made-in-China product, another around of potential sticker shock for headgear that (because reasons?) reverses the colors of the American flag. “A journo media snake wouldn’t understand his vision,” a Wyoming man visiting DC for the week told Washingtonian. “Other countries would pay it, not me.” When it was explained that tariffs are often felt by the consumer he replied, “That’s a lie.”

Donald Trump Keychain

Current price: $6.99

Tariff price: $11.18

Not to be confused with The Boss Baby merch, this powerful keychain is also made in China—which seems to be a pattern. “All I know is pricing keeps rising under [President] Biden” an Oklahoma woman visiting DC for the first time told Washingtonian. “I just know everything is higher right now. I’ve never paid more for things than I do now.”