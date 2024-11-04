DC-Area Voting Guide: Everything You Need to Know for Election Day 2024

Election Day is nearly upon us: While there’s no way to really quell the all-consuming anxiety you might be feeling, if you haven’t already voted, then making a voting plan can at least simplify your trip to the ballot box.

Washingtonian has compiled a list of DC-area Election Day resources, so you have no excuse not to cast a vote on Tuesday, November 5:

What should you bring to the polls?

If you’re registered to vote in Virginia, double-check your wallet for your driver’s license or state identification card before you head to your polling place. The Commonwealth requires ID to vote, but if you forget, you can still sign an ID statement to confirm your identity and cast a regular ballot.

First-time voters in DC and Maryland who didn’t verify their identities when they registered should bring ID and proof of residency—for example, a utility bill, student tuition statement, or copy of a residential lease.

DC, Maryland, and Virginia all allow same-day voter registration at polling stations: Bring ID and proof of residency to get that done.

Keep an eye on the weather forecast, but as of Monday, meteorologists predict partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the high 70s. Leave the umbrella at home, but it’s worth packing a water bottle in case of long lines.

Where is your polling place?

Not sure where you should be casting your ballot? Vote.org offers a handy-dandy polling place locator to help you figure it out.

How are you getting to the polls?

Rideshare companies will drive you to your polling place Tuesday at a discount: Enter the code “VOTE24” on the Uber app for 50% off a ride (up to $10). Lyft is offering the same 50% discount—also via the code “VOTE24”—as well as a (frankly, better) deal in partnership with the NAACP: Get up to $20 off two rides with the code “NAACPVOTE24.” That’s a total of $40 saved between a ride to the polls and another ride back home.

The code “VOTE24” will get you 50% off (up to $10) a Capital Bikeshare ride too.

Lime scooters and e-bikes will get you to and from your polling place for free on Election Day with the code “VOTE2024.”

In Maryland, Montgomery County’s RideOn buses won’t charge fare on Tuesday.

What if you need help at the polls?

Maybe you need guidance on same-day registration, or you noticed something at your polling place that you have a question about. Election Protection—a nonpartisan coalition that provides free information and aid to Americans throughout the voting process—operates helplines on Election Day that you can call for support:

For assistance in English, call 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683)—representatives from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law will take your call.

For assistance in Spanish or English, call 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682)—representatives from the NALEO Educational Fund will take your call.

For assistance in Arabic or English, call 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287)—representatives from the Arab American Institute will take your call.

For assistance in Asian languages or English, call 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683)—representatives from APIAVote or Asian Americans Advancing Justice will take your call.

What are you going to eat for dinner?

Voting is important. Once you’ve cast your ballot, you deserve a treat! Bars, restaurants, and bakeries across the DC region are serving up Election Day specials—options include cocktails to take the edge off and takeout meals to shove down your throat in front of the TV. (Even though, technically, some Election Day specials are illegal.)