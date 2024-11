Just days before the 2024 election, the Women’s March returned to the streets of DC on Saturday, November 2, rallying in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee. An estimated 10,000 attendees marched from Freedom Plaza to The White House, many wearing pink. As chants of “We won’t go back” filled the air, Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages captured the moment.

