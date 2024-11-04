Stunning 1835 Flemish bond brick home is an architectural masterpiece, showcasing an exceptional level of craftsmanship and an unparalleled sense of history.

Step inside and you’ll be greeted by a wealth of original features – the gleaming heart of pine floors, ornate plaster moldings, soaring 12’-foot ceilings, and a grand double parlor that exudes refined sophistication. The towering windows flood the interior with natural light, while eight fireplaces with original mantels throughout the home lend a cozy, inviting ambiance. The stately dining room, enriched by a coffered ceiling, crystal chandelier and fireplace, offers an ideal setting for hosting dinner parties for friends and family.

The culinary enthusiast will delight in the renovated chef’s kitchen complete with top-of-the-line appliances, chic coffee bar, hardwood floors, and an exceptional island with additional seating. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the family room framed by floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors that open to a delightful patio and garden offering an idyllic setting for outdoor entertaining and alfresco dining. Upstairs, four spacious bedrooms and three baths provide ample room for comfortable family living and the second-floor library provides a tranquil retreat for reading and relaxing. The primary suite exudes sophistication and comfort featuring a fireplace, dressing room with custom wardrobes, walk-in closet, and a luxurious marble bath. Two off-street parking spaces and a small garage offering convenient access and storage complete this historic gem.

Address: 209 South Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

$4,375,000

Contact:

Babs Beckwith

McEnearney Associates, Inc

703-627-5421

Babs@BabsBeckwith.com