Election Day Watch Parties, Food Specials, and Drink Deals Around DC

Election stress hits extra hard in DC. Fortunately, the city’s Election Day food and drink deals do, too. Look out for these specials on Tuesday, November 5:

Watch parties and events

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

This Election Day, NoMa’s Union Pub will ask the question: What if the electoral college was run by barflies? Starting at 5 PM, orders of the $10 blue, red, and purple drinks will count toward the “270 Challenge”—if 270 of these vodka cocktails are sold by the end of the night, the entire bar will get a round of shots. Election-themed menu specials will be available beginning at 11 AM: Highlights include JD’s Couch Potato Martini, They’re Eating the Dogs mini corndogs, and the Kamala is Brat bratwurst special. Expect a packed house.

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

This Bloomingdale pub will run its happy hour deals all night on November 5, along with themed drink specials (think Kamala’s Coconut Daiquiri, featuring Cotton & Reed rum). Tuesday night trivia will carry on as usual at 6 PM but have a special politics theme, and all TVs will be tuned to the returns.

520 Florida Ave., NW

A $99 pass to the election night watch party at this neighborhood hangout will get you access to a four-hour open bar, a buffet dinner, and hors d’oeuvres while news coverage plays on venue TVs. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

1200 19th St., NW

If there’s one thing to expect from a Theodore Roosevelt-themed bar, it’s an election night watch party. On November 5, enjoy an extended happy hour (including a complimentary buffet stacked with bar bites like wings and sliders), $1.50 oysters from 5 to 7 PM and specialty cocktails as the results roll in.

1337 14th St., NW

Watch the returns at this Logan Circle beer bar while you sip $5 draft American lagers and ales. Also on the special Election Day menu: a plain flatbread for $10, and a “bipartisan” flatbread (topped with half duck confit and half roasted pumpkin) for $15.

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE — Unit 1

This Capitol Hill Mexican eatery is running happy hour specials all day—including $4 beers, $8 wines, and $12 tapas. Keep an eye on the café area’s TVs for election updates through 10:30 PM.

917 V St., NW

949 Wharf St., SW

Head to Shaw’s American Ice Co. or Brighton DC at the Wharf to participate in a “Swing State Raffle”: Patrons will receive either a blue or red ticket, featuring the name of a swing state, upon entry. Election coverage will roll on TVs—if your state “swings” according to the color of your ticket, you’ll win a free jello shot (and if your state isn’t called tonight, return with your winning ticket to claim your prize). Festivities begin at 9 PM, and the game is free to play.

1940 11th St., NW

This Shaw wine bar will run its regular Tuesday-night trivia with an election theme from 7 PM to 9 PM. Along with televised election coverage, Lulu’s will offer discounts on its Aperol Spritzes, fizzy wines, and beer. Reservations are encouraged.

1 Dupont Cir., NW

TVs will be turned up to full volume at this Dupont bar’s watch party—order a burger, fries and a beer for $17.99 as you follow the news. Sip on $5.75 draft beer refills, plus election-themed cocktails “270 to Win” and “Magic Wall.”

26 N St., SE

Drown your nerves with $6 Kona drafts, $10 frozen drinks, and $6.50 themed shots at Navy Yard’s swimming pool-themed bar. Multiple TVs will play election coverage—snack on $10.50 slider trios and discounted sushi rolls while you watch.

Food and drink specials and takeout deals

901 Fourth St., NW

Take your mind off the presidential election with a cocktail competition: This TV-free Mount Vernon Triangle Italian spot is pitting two limited-time martinis against one another. One candidate is fruity and floral—made with grapefruit-infused tequila and aperitivo rosato—and the other features pepper brine for a pickle-y kick. The winning drink will be awarded a permanent place on the bar menu. Plus, the restaurant’s $7 martini specials will extend to the main bar on November 5, from 5 to 10 PM.

7350 Georgia Ave., NW

Need to keep your hands busy? This craft shop doubles as a café and bar. Election Day patrons can snack on the $35 meal deal—three empanadas, an ice cream sandwich, your choice of boozy beverage (or tea), and a pickle platter or cheese box. If you’re working on a Harris-themed craft, you’ll get 10% off any food or beverage order. Admission is free, but upstairs seating requires an RSVP.

1601 14th St., NW

Don’t want to leave the house on election night? This Logan Circle French spot has you covered: The restaurant is offering a watch party snack pack featuring antipasti like salamis, gougeres, and marinated olives. The bundle, which will arrive inside a branded tote bag, also includes an imprinted cheeseboard and a pack of tissues. Priced at $125, it will be available for delivery via Doordash on November 5.

1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

4747 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda

Mike Friedman’s beloved pizzerias are getting into the election spirit with a poll of their own. To “vote,” order any of the competing pies—the Standard, Buona, or Sedgwick—directly through the All-Purpose and AP Pizza Shop websites on November 5. Those who cast a ballot in favor of the winning (most-ordered) pizza will win a complimentary drink ticket for their next trip to either restaurant.

974 Palmer Alley., NW

This CityCenterDC Italian dining room will be closed on Election Day, giving staff a paid day off to vote. But for $150, you can pick up a ready-to-cook meal kit for two, which includes a green salad, pumpkin-and-kale lasagna, red snapper, kabocha-squash crostata, and wine. Order by Saturday, November 2 for pick up between 5 and 9 PM on November 4 or 9 AM and noon on November 5.

1200 19th St., NW

Peter Chang’s modern Chinese spot is serving up comfort food takeout packages, available for pickup at his Dupont restaurant on November 4 and 5. The $120 bundles—filled with dishes like pan-fried dumplings, lo mein, and matcha cake—feed four people. Preorder from the traditional or vegetarian menu online by 10 PM on November 1.

Show your “I Voted” sticker at these spots for deals