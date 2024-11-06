A Green-and-White November Wedding at Early Mountain Vineyard

Haley, an emergency-room nurse, and Ryan, a professional baseball player formerly with the Baltimore Orioles, started out as friends and aren’t exactly sure when things turned romantic. After they’d been a couple for five years, Ryan proposed while the pair were visiting Ryan’s grandparents on Cape Cod.
For their November wedding, Haley says she envisioned a romantic, candlelit room full of greenery and flowers, with everyone she loves dancing all night. As the celebration took shape, the bride came across the poem that says to “take a lover who looks at you like maybe you are magic,” words the couple repeated in their seating-chart design. Haley’s late uncle’s favorite toast, “Cin cin,” was printed on the cocktail napkins, and party bags for guests included the couple’s favorite things—Sour Patch Kids and Diet Coke for Haley, Cheez-It crackers and Corona for Ryan—plus a hangover kit for the morning after.
