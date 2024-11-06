Weddings

A Green-and-White November Wedding at Early Mountain Vineyard

The groom, a former Oriole's player, wore a green velvet jacket.

Written by
| Photographed by La Vie En Rose | Published on

Haley, an emergency-room nurse, and Ryan, a professional baseball player formerly with the Baltimore Orioles, started out as friends and aren’t exactly sure when things turned romantic. After they’d been a couple for five years, Ryan proposed while the pair were visiting Ryan’s grandparents on Cape Cod.

For their November wedding, Haley says she envisioned a romantic, candlelit room full of greenery and flowers, with everyone she loves dancing all night. As the celebration took shape, the bride came across the poem that says to “take a lover who looks at you like maybe you are magic,” words the couple repeated in their seating-chart design. Haley’s late uncle’s favorite toast, “Cin cin,” was printed on the cocktail napkins, and party bags for guests included the couple’s favorite things—Sour Patch Kids and Diet Coke for Haley, Cheez-It crackers and Corona for Ryan—plus a hangover kit for the morning after.

The Details

Planning and design: Lane Stewart Events

Florist: Steelcut Flower Co.

Invitations: Sara Lane Design

Cake: Cakes by Rachel

Hair and makeup: Cam Carson & Co.

Bride’s attire: Allison Webb from Ava Laurenne Bride

Groom’s attire: Leviner Wood

Bridesmaids’ attire: Jenny Woo from Bella Bridesmaids

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: Dance Candy from Sam Hill Entertainment

Rentals: Paisley & Jade; Rent-E-Quip; Argent Events; Happy Neon

 

This wedding originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

