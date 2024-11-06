Middleburg

The Christmas Sleigh

location_on 5-A E. Washington St. language Website

This equestrian town sparkles with a merry lineup of festivities. Visitors can watch The Nutcracker at Middleburg Community Center (November 17), dine with Santa at Middleburg Community Charter School (December 7), and listen to carolers at the Jingle Jam (December 11 and 18). Riders in red coats are accompanied by hounds for the annual “hunt review” on December 7, and canines get the spotlight at the National Sporting Library & Museum’s holiday dog parade on December 21.

Distance from DC: 45 miles.

Where to shop: The Christmas Sleigh is stocked floor to ceiling with European imports, from hand-blown glass ornaments and glittered Ad-vent calendars to scene-­stealing nutcrackers and traditional German and Austrian clothing, including dirndls and lederhosen.

Williamsburg

Christmas Shop

location_on 405 W. Duke of Gloucester St. language Website

The Yuletide vibe lasts for weeks in this history-­rich city. At Christmas Town in Busch Gardens, millions of twinkling lights cast a cheery glow on holiday-inspired eats, rides, and roller coasters (November 15 through January 5). Warm up with a mug of hot cider on the banks of the York River as the boat parade shimmers by (December 7) or marvel at the Grand Illuminations fireworks over Colonial Williamsburg, accompanied by concerts on the streets below (December 7, 14, and 21).

Distance from DC: 152 miles.

Where to shop: Bring home some bling for your tree from the Christmas Shop, offering locally made Williamsburg-themed ornaments plus nutcrackers, German-made incense smokers, and collectible figurines.

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Snow and Ice Christmas and Gift Store

location_on 4080 Evelyn Byrd Ave. language Website

Sweet tooths will relish Winter Wonderfest’s Cookie Tour (December 7), a carb crawl visiting about a dozen bakeries across the decked-out Shenandoah Valley town. After indulging, explore the rest of the Wonderfest programming by riding in a horse-drawn carriage, saying hello to Santa, and enjoying the tree lighting and holiday parade. Close out your visit by voting in the gingerbread-house competition.

Distance from DC: 130 miles.

Where to shop: Go full-out festive at the Snow and Ice Christmas and Gift Store, a sprawling emporium bursting with wreaths, trees, lights, figurines, ornaments, and holiday flags.

Smithfield, Virginia

Christmas Store

location_on 108 Main St. language Website

Christmas in this ham-obsessed burg starts with the tree lighting in Main Street Square, complemented by musical performances (November 22). Stock up on presents at the Mistletoe Marketplace (November 23), featuring more than 80 vendors along Main, or try the buzzy Yuletide Spirits Holiday Market (November 30) at Blue Sky Distillery, with 45 sellers, live music, and a visit from Saint Nick.

Distance from DC: 178 miles.

Where to shop: Explore 5,000 square feet of decor at the Christmas Store, home to a massive selection of glass ornaments as well as artisan-crafted angels and snowmen.

Garrett county, Maryland

Christmas Chalet

location_on 19895 Garrett Hwy., Oakland language Website

In the state’s northwestern corner, this outdoor-rec destination embraces the Christmas spirit across its small towns, starting with the Festival of Trees at the Garrett County Fairground (November 29 and 30), where you can wander through a forest of adorned trees, centerpieces, and wreaths created by local designers. Grantsville’s “Christmas in the Village” (December 6 and 7) includes a tree lighting, live music, and children’s art workshops, while Oakland’s “A Great Small Town Christmas” (December 14) features sleigh rides, treats from Santa, and a shoppers’ stroll.

Distance from DC: 174 miles.

Where to shop: Chockablock with cheer, the Christmas Chalet brims with Nativity sets, aromatic candles, Elf on the Shelf memorabilia, festive figurines, and ornaments inspired by scenic Deep Creek Lake.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Dear Santa

location_on 458 Main St. language Website

The town known as Christmas City USA is abuzz in the weeks leading up to the big day, starting with Christkindlmarkt (November 15 through December 22), a market showcasing artisan-made crafts. Next up: the high-spirited Annual Holiday Cocktail Trail (November 16 and 23) and cozy carriage rides to see the lights (November 17 through January 13). At Central Moravian Church, take in the traditional “putz,” a Nativity scene featuring carved figurines in a bucolic setting forged from moss, rocks, and driftwood (November 29 through December 31).

Distance from DC: 195 miles.

Where to shop: You’ll think you’ve reached the North Pole when visiting Dear Santa, a chic boutique offering attention-grabbing ornaments, Moravian stars, and nostalgic holiday decor. Bring kids to visit Father Christmas in his workshop to make toys, decorate cookies, and paint ornaments.

This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!