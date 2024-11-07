A WTOP Reporter, a Maryland Man, and the Fight for Lung Cancer Awareness

Dan Gerecht never smoked and was an avid cyclist. Last April, after experiencing a persistent cough, back pain, and shortness of breath, the 64-year-old from Ashton, Maryland, went to the doctor. He was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. “Everything just happened so fast,” says his daughter Yvonne Hale. “After he was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer, it progressed to stage 4 a week later.”

Gerecht began to research how his world could have been turned upside down so quickly. His hunt for answers led him to a familiar voice for the longtime WTOP listener: Reporter Neal Augenstein, who had a similar, seemingly out-of-nowhere lung cancer diagnosis. Augenstein, 65, got his news in 2022, a few days before Thanksgiving. He began to report and write about his treatment, and the emotional journey that ensued. “As a reporter I’m always asking people to tell their stories,” Augenstein says. “I figured it was time to share mine.”

The WTOP reporter says he heard from many readers—everyone from elected officials to people he’d covered—after he began to write about his cancer. “From the very first post, the reaction was overwhelming,” he says. “It was so heartwarming and supportive. The support helped me wrap my head around what was going on at the time.”

Augenstein’s reporting made an impression on Gerecht. “He was just really moved by Neal’s journey and he was extremely inspired,” Hale says. “His reporting made him really optimistic about fighting this and how we can change the tide on the most fatal cancer in the US.

So he sent an email to Augenstein. “Your cancer news gives me strength and encouragement as I start this battle,” Gerecht wrote. “I too am a non-smoker, very fit and 64. Scary as hell to hear non-operable and hope for the best.”

Augenstein wrote back about his own journey, his advice to “stay away from discussions of prognosis,” and to keep his spirits high. “When Neal responded, he was giddy,” Hale says. “He told all his friends and our whole family. He printed out Neal’s articles to have next to him. Those emails and Neal’s story gave him hope.”

Six days later, and just two weeks after his first diagnosis, Gerecht passed away.

The loss was “one of the hardest things we’ve gone through,” Hale says, “but we’re keeping his resilient spirit alive.” Gerecht’s wife, Cindy, Yvonne, and her sister, Carolyn Starke, decided they wanted to spread awareness about lung cancer. Hale began to volunteer with the LUNGevity Foundation, a nonprofit that supports lung cancer research and education. “It felt important to me,” she says. “I want to make sure no one else has to lose a loved one like this.”

When on a Zoom call with LUNGevity for planning an awareness walk on the National Mall, Hale heard they had confirmed their speaker for the event: Neal Augenstein. “I just started tearing up,” she says. “To connect back with Neal over a year later, it just would have meant so much to my dad.”

Yvonne looked through her father’s emails to find Augenstein’s address, and then she sent him a note. “It was very bittersweet and generous of Yvonne to share and to get in contact with me,” Augenstein says. “A part of me wondered, Did I do him a disservice with my optimism? But when she said my articles and emails had made an impression on him, had given him some comfort in his time of need, I was incredibly moved to hear that.”

On October 26th, dozens of families and friends came together on the National Mall to launch Lung Cancer Awareness Month at LUNGevity’s Breathe Deep Together event. A crisp autumn breeze swept through as supporters embarked on their walk, flanked by blue and white signs honoring survivors, volunteers, and family members.

Attendees took part in cooking demonstrations and visited activity booths, then gathered to share stories of loved ones whose pictures they wore on lanyards around their necks. Against the backdrop of the Capitol, children dashed up and down the aisles while guests settled into their seats. Finally, Neal took the stage.

“Our stories are a testament to the power of persistence and innovation in lung cancer treatment,” he told the crowd. “So today, as we call the names of our incredible survivors, let it serve as a reminder to all of us here in DC, that anyone with lungs can get cancer, and all of us here, in this community, are making a big difference.”

Wearing “We Walk For Poppy” shirts–that’s what Gerecht’s grandchildren called him–Dan’s family finally got to meet Neal. They talked about their journeys and the importance of spreading awareness. “Dad, he just would’ve loved this,” Hale says.