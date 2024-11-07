Here’s What Some of DC’s Best Restaurants Are Serving for Thanksgiving

122 Blagden Alley, NW

Chef Jeremiah Langhorne will host a Thanksgiving-specific cooking class at his Michelin-starred Shaw restaurant on Sunday, November 17 from 11 AM to 3 PM. It’ll involve his methods for everything but the turkey—cranberry relish, gravy, and sides—and feature welcome cocktails.

974 Palmer Alley, NW

The à la carte take-home menu from chef Amy Brandwein’s high-end modern Italian eatery lets you choose everything from pumpkin raviolini and antipasti plates to gravy, pre-brined turkeys, and pappardelle kugel. It’s available for pick-up through Tock.

927 F St., NW

Chef Kevin Tien’s inventive new Vietnamese eatery doesn’t shy away from American influences, especially on Thanksgiving day, when Tien will serve a $296 take-home holiday tasting menu for four. That includes turkey breast with duck andouille and pho-spiced gravy, Laughing Cow cheese mashed potatoes, miso creamed spinach, roasted sweet potatoes with chili glaze, and miso sweet potato pie.

1337 11th St., NW

A family-style Thanksgiving set menu—going way beyond turkey—will be on the table at this Shaw farmhouse restaurant for $75 a person. Parker house rolls with whipped chive butter, Waldorf salad, oysters Rockefeller, braised-short-rib-and-pumpkin lasagna, and Carolina flounder with shaved Brussels sprouts are among the offerings.

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

The regular, extravagant Italian menu will be available here on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 8 PM, along with some Thanksgiving-specific offerings from chef David Deshaies: roasted koginut squash with gorgonzola and toasted almonds; sweet potato crème fraiche mousse; and an Italian-accented Thanksgiving plate ($40) with agrodolce turkey, marsala gravy, mushroom-sage stuffing, and more.

1601 14th St., NW

As usual, the Logan Circle institution is the place to go if you happen to be craving a French bistro-style Thanksgiving dinner. Along with the usual brasserie fare, you can get a special Thanksgiving prix fixe for $80 starting at noon on Thanksgiving Day. That includes a winter green salad, roasted turkey breast and confit turkey leg, candied yams, and a pecan tart.

1250 Fifth St., NE

Stephen Starr’s Americana-themed steakhouse in Union Market will be open from 11 AM to 9 PM on Thanksgiving, offering its usual menu of dry-aged steaks and sides, along with a la carte specials like roast turkey, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and sweet-potato cheesecake with marshmallow ice cream.

1906 14th St., NW

From 2 to 9 PM, chef Ryan Ratino will serve a non-traditional Thanksgiving Day tasting menu ($195 per person) with dishes like smoked mussels with saffron emulsion, truffle choux, and brioche-stuffed turkey. Plus, takeout meal kits ($395 for dinner for two, $695 for dinner for four), with miso turkey and foie gras/sweet potato torchon, are available at Jônt upstairs.

1207 Ninth St., NW

The modern comfort food spot in Shaw is open from 11 AM to 8 PM on Thanksgiving, and will serve a prix fixe offering for $55 per person ($28 for kids). That will include roast turkey with gravy, cranberry relish, cornbread muffins, mushroom bisque, and more.

8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

A $280 Thanksgiving takeout dinner for six at Chris Morgan and Najmieh Batmanglij’s exemplary Persian restaurant means cardamom sweet potato casserole, barberry chutney, spatchcocked turkey, and more. You can also opt for more traditional American sides like corn pudding and crispy fingerling potatoes.

750 15th St., NW

The cavernous Downtown steakhouse and raw bar is open on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 8 PM, and will serve up a classic dinner with roast turkey, mashed potatoes, butternut squash with marshmallow, and pumpkin chiffon pie for $74.95 per person ($39.95 for kids). The usual crab claws and strip steaks are available too.

332 Springvale Rd., Great Falls

You could drive out to this beloved Alsatian-style inn for Thanksgiving. Three seatings are available for a $124 to $134 seven-course tasting menu involving an amuse bouche, various appetizers, turkey, salad, and chocolate truffles. You can also opt for the regular French offerings.

4700 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale Park; 414 K St., NW

Thanksgiving takeout from the area’s best Texas-style barbecue purveyor is available at both locations. A holiday combo for four goes for $99 and gets you a pound each of smoked turkey and brisket, two sausages, cornbread, and two large sides (sweet potato mash, fried plantains, mac and cheese, and coleslaw are among them).