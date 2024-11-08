4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

The theme of this week’s open house selections? Outdoor spaces. Discover lush gardens in Silver Spring, a sprawling property in Nokesville, and a generous patio area in Petworth. Our luxury pick—a Colonial in Spring Valley—boasts a swimming pool and an outdoor living room.

A Silver Spring Craftsman

Price: $1.25 million

Where: 9314 Colesville Rd.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4

Lot size: 0.15 acres

Listing agent: Orla O’Callaghan, RE/MAX Realty Centre

Open house: Sunday, November 10, 1 PM – 3:30 PM

Architect Richard Crone expanded and renovated this Silver Spring house. Interior details include high ceilings, French doors, and a slew of built-in bookshelves. An octagonal screened porch offers views of the gardens, designed by landscape architect Lawrence V. Frank.

A Nokesville Tudor

Price: $1.495 million

Where: 14115 Aden Rd.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/7

Lot size: 11.9 acres

Listing agents: Kerrie Jenkins and Scott Buzzelli, McEnearney Associates

Open house: Saturday, November 9, 11 AM – 2 PM

Discover a spacious barn and stunning pond views at this Northern Virginia estate, sited on nearly 12 acres of land. The main home includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three fireplaces. An attached second home, fit for multi-generational living, includes its own private deck and a second-floor apartment with an efficiency kitchen ideal for a caregiver.

A Petworth Rowhouse

Price: $1.4 million

Where: 3640 13th St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4

Lot size: 2,125 square feet

Listing agent: Jake Anderson, Compass

Open house: Saturday, November 9, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, November 10, 1 PM – 3 PM

A spacious private deck and patio are part of the draw of this Petworth rowhouse. Inside, the newly renovated property features high ceilings and an upgraded kitchen accompanied by a walk-in pantry. On the lower level, a separate living space includes a kitchenette and laundry.

A Spring Valley Colonial

Price: $3.99 million

Where: 5153 Tilden St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7/6

Lot size: 0.41 acres

Listing agent: Ryan Tyndall and Christa Meyers, Compass

Open house: Saturday, November 9, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, November 10, 1 PM – 4 PM

This Spring Valley house features seven bedrooms, five-and-half baths, a gourmet kitchen, and a finished basement with a guest suite. The yard, meanwhile, is a major selling point, with a newly renovated pool, a heated outdoor living room, and a spacious patio area.