DC Indie-Rock Band Tsunami Is Back With a Five-Album Reissue and Reunion Tour

Somewhere in Arlington, within the walls of a communal house run by punk activist group Positive Force, Tsunami formed. Almost 35 years later, the indie-rock band is making its return: On November 8, they’re releasing Loud Is As, a five-LP collection featuring all of the band’s singles, a series of demos released in 1991, and remasters of three of their four albums. The band has also announced their first tour in over two decades.

Frontwomen Jenny Toomey and Kristin Thomson were roommates in Positive Force. The pair, who had already started record label Simple Machines, founded Tsunami in late 1990. Keeping in the DIY spirit, the band created a sound that was unique in the landscape of DC indie-rock music: slower yet still upbeat with intricate melodies that borrowed from the developing genre of math rock, Riot Grrrl, and a touch of twee.

Tsunami released four albums and dozens of singles in their seven-year heyday. They toured the US and Britain, performed at festivals, and played alongside local artists and big names such as Elliott Smith and Alice in Chains. The band fizzled out around 1998 but never truly broke up, returning for sporadic shows throughout the 2000s. Last year, Tsunami signed to the Numero Group, a record label focused on reissuing music.

The band booked a few standalone shows in 2023 through Numero. In September, Tsunami announced the release of Loud As Is, which also features an accompanying book of essays and photos from the ’90s.

Next year, they’ll hit the road for a tour with band Ida, a frequent collaborator that Toomey and Thomson worked with at Simple Machines. The groups will hit the road in March 2025 on a nationwide tour. They’ll make a hometown stop at Black Cat on March 27.

Loud Is As is available on Tsunami’s Bandcamp, and tickets to the DC show can be found on their website.