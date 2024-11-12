Welcome to 10104 Flower Gate Terrace – A Home for Every Moment! Situated in the coveted Avenel neighborhood, this home offers scenic views of the TPC golf course’s 4th and 5th fairways, along with a serene pond. Enjoy exclusive access to top-tier golf, tennis courts, and scenic walking trails, all just steps from your door.

Inside, a grand foyer opens to a spacious, open-concept design with an inviting living room, a formal dining room, and a sunlit breakfast area. The expansive kitchen, features a new cooktop, new wall ovens, and dishwasher.

The primary suite is a true retreat, featuring a sitting area/nursery room and an en-suite bath with a soaking tub, dual vanities, and a new shower stall. Three additional bedrooms offer ample space and privacy. The fully finished lower level walk-out offers a spacious recreation room, exercise/multi-purpose room, full bathroom, and the potential for a 5th bedroom.

Recent thoughtful upgrades include a new roof, fresh paint throughout, new carpets, refinished hardwood floors, new light fixtures, new faucets, resurfaced driveway, and more to ensure the home is move-in ready.

Conveniently located near Potomac Village, Bethesda, D.C., and Virginia, this home offers the perfect balance of tranquility and accessibility.

Schedule a showing today!

