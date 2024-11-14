A Regal Wedding at the Fairmont Hotel

When they met as graduate students at Rutgers pursuing master’s degrees, Myra says, Saad’s kindness and open nature made her immediately comfortable; Saad remembers thinking Myra was smart and well put together. Both now dental students, they got engaged at the Jefferson Memorial.

Their wedding theme was “regal romance,” in shades of champagne, purple, and pink and illuminated by crystal chandeliers. Among the memorable elements for the pair were dances performed by family and friends and their photo and video sessions—including wedding portraits at the National Cathedral. Myra and Saad chose a dinner menu of traditional Pakistani dishes along with a fresh-pasta station—the bride’s favorite. Dessert was chocolate cake, an ice-cream station, and a spread that included a fresh jalebi station, chocolate tarts, and mini crèmes brûlées. At the end of the night, guests took home gold-foil chocolates that featured the couple’s name and the wedding date.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Details

This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!