PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in October

10

Where: 5545 Potomac Ave., NW

How much: $4,500,000

Listing agent: Jennifer Wellde, Washington Fine Properties



Buyer’s agent: Nathan Guggenheim, Washington Fine Properties

Houses on Potomac Avenue in the Palisades are sought after but not often listed for sale, but this is one of two properties on the street that closed this month. At 7,721 square feet, it features five bedrooms and five and a half baths, plus an addition with a family room and kitchen equipped with a full gas range and butler’s pantry. Set on a corner lot, the house has views of the Potomac River and a backyard patio and garden.

9

Where: 9900 New London Dr., Potomac

How much: $4,700,000

Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Nicole Terry, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This ivy-draped Georgian-inspired house is located in the Avenel community of Potomac. The interior boasts a marble-clad kitchen, a study complete with a fireplace, and a staircase landing with cathedral ceilings and a garden view. French doors open onto two landscaped courtyards and an auto hub with 13 garage bays.

8

Where: 9819 Newhall Rd., Potomac

How much: $5,000,000

Listing agent: Wendy Banner, Long & Foster Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Miheer Khona, Taylor Properties

Inspired by the Hamptons, this 13,000-square-foot Potomac Village house features 24-foot ceilings, a full-service elevator, and a private conference room for working from home. The primary suite includes a private balcony, multiple walk-in dressing rooms, and an ensuite bathroom with heated marble floors. The lower level is suited for entertaining, with a wet bar, recreation room, fitness center, and a card room.

7

Where: 5811 Potomac Ave., NW

How much: $5,200,000

Listing agent: Brian Smith, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Paniz Asgari, Compass

A floating staircase serves as the focal point of this contemporary house on Potomac Avenue in the Palisades. A rooftop terrace connected to the primary suite was designed around a magnolia tree. Sliding glass walls create a seamless transition between the interior and the outdoor spaces, which include a Japanese garden and a heated pool.

6

Where: 6029 Woodland Ter., McLean

How much: $5,250,000

Listing agent: Maureen Sloan, McEnearney Associates

Buyer’s agent: Michael Sobhi, Real Broker

This custom-built, nearly 11,000-square-foot contemporary house is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in McLean. Inside, find six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, and two kitchens lined with exposed beams and built-ins. Other amenities include a three-car garage and private outdoor spaces.

5

Where: 3432 Newark St., NW

How much: $7,000,000

Listing agent: Dyana Clarke, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Buyer’s agent: Meredith Margolis, Compass

Designed by the DC architect Waddy Butler Wood in 1896, this 5,200-square-foot Spanish Colonial was renovated in 2014 by Cunningham|Quill Architects. With seven bedrooms and four and a half baths, it retains original features like stone fireplaces, mahogany built-ins, and pocket doors. French doors open onto a stone fire pit, saltwater pool and spa combo, and a fenced-in backyard.

4

Where: 33846 Foxlease Ln., Upperville

How much: $7,007,777

Listing agent: Julia O’Regan, Thomas and Talbot Estate Properties

Buyer’s agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Known as Littleton Farm, this estate encompasses 153 acres in Upperville, Virginia. The 14,000-square-foot-plus fieldstone house, complete with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, sports farm doors, wood-paneled walls, exposed stone in the commercial-grade kitchen, and a 2,000-plus bottle wine cellar. Outdoor amenities include a four-acre lake, saltwater pool, sauna, horse stables, and four-car garage.

3

Where: 7216 Dulany Dr., McLean

How much: $10,500,000

Listing agent: John Shafran, Yeonas & Shafran Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Mark McFadden, Compass

This McLean home, designed and constructed by GTM Architects and Artisan Builders, was inspired by traditional Scandinavian architecture. Nearly 12,000-square-feet large, it features five bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms, a pool, and four garage spots.

2

Where: 3331 N St., NW

How much: $11,800,000

Listing agent: William Thomas, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: William Thomas, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



This 1805 brick rowhouse, built by the onetime mayor of Georgetown, Colonel John Cox, was remodeled in 2018 by architect Robert Gurney. The 9,132-square-foot house features two marble fireplaces, a skylight, and a reimagined central staircase. Outside: a dining terrace and three parking spaces.

1

Where: 700 Bulls Neck Rd., McLean

How much: $25,500,000

Listing Agent: Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s Agents: Samer Kuraishi, Samson Properties

Situated on the Potomac River, this 32,000-square-foot McLean mansion was constructed by Roger Mody, a partner with Monumental Sports and Entertainment, and his wife, Kyle, who decided to sell before moving in. With eight bedrooms, 15 baths, and a 24-person formal dining room, the house also features a collectors garage that can hold up to 22 cars or doubles as a ballroom and sports pavilion that can accommodate anything from pickleball to bowling. Two bald eagles that have taken up residence nearby conveyed with the sale.