A Fall Wedding at Iron Gate

Jessica, a benefits consultant from Iowa, and Jay, a program manager from Gujarat, India, met on Hinge. Four years after their first date at the now defunct TenPenh in Tysons, Jay popped the question in the company of friends at Paradise Springs Winery.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their wedding, the pair planned a two-day celebration that included a Hindu ceremony at Tandoori Fairfax on Saturday, followed by an American wedding at Iron Gate on Sunday. “It was special combining our traditions and cultures on both days,” says Jessica. For the design, they chose a romantic theme decorated in jewel tones—including colorful taper candles that lined the reception tables. Jessica’s favorite part was having a small, intimate celebration (they limited their guest list to 70 people); Jay’s was writing their own vows. At Iron Gate, the couple worked with the restaurant to create a personalized menu—”We wanted the incredible food and cocktails to be the center of our reception and it was,” says Jessica. Among the other highlights of the day were personalized name cards at each table, napkins that shared “fun facts” about the couple, and a portrait session at the Dupont Circle Hotel. Following their big weekend, the newlyweds spent three weeks honeymooning in Thailand and Vietnam.

See the details of their wedding below.

The Details

Join the conversation!