Virginia
1
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Pierre-Luc Dubois, Washington Capitals center.
Listed: $4,500,000.
Sold: $4,400,000.
Days on market: 14.
Bragging points: New construction with seven bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, three fireplaces, a loft, and a backyard brick patio garden.
2
Where: Alexandria.
Bought by: Christopher Cox Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Emily Krebs.
Listed: $5,999,000.
Sold: $5,250,000.
Days on market: 3.
Bragging points: A brick Colonial with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, three half baths, six fireplaces, a pool and pool house, a tennis court, and a two-story screened porch.
3
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Ed Cooley, head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team.
Listed: $4,485,660.
Sold: $4,350,540.
Days on market: 64.
Bragging points: Recently built, with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half baths, four fireplaces, an elevator, a loft area, a sauna and spa, and two outdoor kitchens.
Maryland
4
Where: Potomac.
Bought by: John Dettleff, an executive managing director at the real-estate-services firm JLL, and Kristen Dettleff.
Listed: $3,998,000.
Sold: $3,506,250.
Days on market: 128.
Bragging points: Fully renovated 1965 house on three-plus acres, with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two half baths, four fireplaces, ten-foot ceilings, a gym, a heated pool, and a five-car garage.
5
Where: Bethesda.
Sold by: Karen Vander Linde, a partner at ExCo, a business-management consulting firm.
Listed: $2,350,000.
Sold: $2,350,000.
Days on market: 1.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, with a two-story foyer, a large recreation room, a gaming area, and an outdoor pool.
DC
6
Where: Kalorama.
Sold by: Gerald Schaeffera taxi magnate, and Edith Schaeffer.
Listed: $9,888,000.
Sold: $9,144,888.
Days on market: 155.
Bragging points: A 1924 brick mansion with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half baths, four fireplaces, an in-law suite, a large pool, and a rear terrace and garden.
7
Where: Wesley Heights.
Bought by: Ted Xenohristos, cofounder and chief concept officer of Cava, and Anamaria Xenohristos.
Listed: $9,450,000.
Sold: $8,625,000.
Days on market: 133.
Bragging points: A new-build with seven bedrooms and bathrooms, two half baths, four fireplaces, two kitchens, an elevator, a sauna, and a carriage house.
Sales information provided by Bright MLS.
This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Washingtonian.