Virginia

1

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Pierre-Luc Dubois, Washington Capitals center.

Listed: $4,500,000.

Sold: $4,400,000.

Days on market: 14.

Bragging points: New construction with seven bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, three fireplaces, a loft, and a backyard brick patio garden.

2

Where: Alexandria.

Bought by: Christopher Cox Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Emily Krebs.

Listed: $5,999,000.

Sold: $5,250,000.

Days on market: 3.

Bragging points: A brick Colonial with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, three half baths, six fireplaces, a pool and pool house, a tennis court, and a two-story screened porch.

3

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Ed Cooley, head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team.

Listed: $4,485,660.

Sold: $4,350,540.

Days on market: 64.

Bragging points: Recently built, with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half baths, four fireplaces, an elevator, a loft area, a sauna and spa, and two outdoor kitchens.

Maryland

4

Where: Potomac.

Bought by: John Dettleff, an executive managing director at the real-estate-services firm JLL, and Kristen Dettleff.

Listed: $3,998,000.

Sold: $3,506,250.

Days on market: 128.

Bragging points: Fully renovated 1965 house on three-plus acres, with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two half baths, four fireplaces, ten-foot ceilings, a gym, a heated pool, and a five-car garage.

5

Where: Bethesda.

Sold by: Karen Vander Linde, a partner at ExCo, a business-management consulting firm.

Listed: $2,350,000.

Sold: $2,350,000.

Days on market: 1.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, with a two-story foyer, a large recreation room, a gaming area, and an outdoor pool.

DC

6

Where: Kalorama.

Sold by: Gerald Schaeffera taxi magnate, and Edith Schaeffer.

Listed: $9,888,000.

Sold: $9,144,888.

Days on market: 155.

Bragging points: A 1924 brick mansion with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half baths, four fireplaces, an in-law suite, a large pool, and a rear terrace and garden.

7

Where: Wesley Heights.

Bought by: Ted Xenohristos, cofounder and chief concept officer of Cava, and Anamaria Xenohristos.

Listed: $9,450,000.

Sold: $8,625,000.

Days on market: 133.

Bragging points: A new-build with seven bedrooms and bathrooms, two half baths, four fireplaces, two kitchens, an elevator, a sauna, and a carriage house.

Sales information provided by Bright MLS.

This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Washingtonian.