This Lavender-and-Black Wedding Was Designed To Feel Like a Warm, Sophisticated Dinner Party

While students at Georgetown, Andrea, from Wisconsin, and Suraj, from Pennsylvania, met through a mutual friend. A few years later, that friend officiated at their wedding in DC.
The couple says their vision for the day was a “warm, sophisticated dinner party” with delicious food and free-flowing drinks, plus “loads of dancing and merriment.” One priority was blending their two cultures in a way that felt authentic, including sangeet-style dances, which—in a surprise to the couple—featured most of the guests. Other influences were seasonality and location: They included cherry blossoms on the invitations and chose a late-winter/early-spring palette of black, ecru, soft white, warm lavender, and indigo. A special touch: The floral ceiling installation they walked beneath at the ceremony hung overhead during Andrea and Suraj’s first meal as a married couple—a candlelit dinner infused with South Indian flavors.
The Details
Venue: Dock 5 at Union Market
Planning and design: Vieira Events
Florist: Sweet Root Village
Invitations: Emily Baird Design
Caterer: Occasions Caterers
Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop (Closed)
Hair and makeup: MAB Artistry
Bride’s attire: Romona Keveza
Groom’s attire: Suitsupply
Music: Lucy Black Luxe band from Lucy Black Entertainment
Rentals: Something Vintage; Perfect Settings; BBJ La Tavola
Transportation: Chariots for Hire; Fleet Transportation
Security: Claviger Security
Lighting and draping: Event Dynamics
This wedding originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.