This post has been updated from an earlier version.

Get ready to lace up your skates at the annual National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden Ice Rink, set to reopen on Saturday, November 23. Visitors can glide along until March 2, 2025, surrounded by sculptures from contemporary and modern artists such as Louise Bourgeois and Alexander Calder.

To kick off the season, the rink will host Team USA figure skaters at 11 AM on opening day for pop-up performances. Visitors can watch the show while sipping mulled wine, hot chocolate, and cider from the Pavilion Café, which will stay open throughout the season.

The ice rink will operate from 11 AM to 9 PM Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. For those looking to improve their skills, the Washington Elite Skating School will offer both private and group lessons tailored to all ages and abilities.

Skating sessions last 45 minutes, with 15-minute intermissions for ice maintenance. Prices are set at $12 for two back-to-back sessions for adults and children 13 and older, and $10 for adults 60 and over, children 12 and under, military members, and students with a valid school ID. If you’re a seasoned skater or just looking for a new winter workout, visitors can buy season passes for $250. Skate rentals are available for $6, and free lockers are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

