4 Open Houses to Visit This Weekend

A Capitol Hill rowhouse, an Arlington bungalow, and a Silver Spring Colonial top this week’s list of must-see open houses. Looking for something more luxe? Check out this week’s gawker: A contemporary house on Chain Bridge Road (yes, it has an elevator).

A Capitol Hill Rowhouse

Price: $1.448 million

Where: 319 13th St., NE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4

Lot size: 1,260 square feet

Listing agents: Tom Faison and Linda Frame, Coldwell Banker Realty

Open house: Saturday, November 23, 1 PM – 3 PM

High ceilings and large windows make this four-story Capitol Hill rowhouse near Lincoln Park feel spacious. Amenities include an updated kitchen and bathrooms, exposed brick, and an office with built-ins.

An Arlington Bungalow

Price: $1.289 million

Where: 2914 23rd St., N

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: .10 acres

Listing agents: Kathy Rehill and Jeffrey Beall, RE/MAX Distinctive Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, November 23, 1 PM – 4 PM

This 1915 house in Arlington’s historic Maywood neighborhood features high ceilings, crown molding, and built-in shelving. Modern upgrades include a gourmet kitchen and wood-burning fireplace. Another selling point: a spacious screened porch.

A Silver Spring Colonial

Price: $600,000

Where: 13501 Colefair Dr.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5

Lot size: .50 acres

Listing agents: Heather Foley and Christina Cachie, Compass

Open house: Saturday, November 23, 1 PM – 3 PM

This Silver Spring home boasts two living rooms—one of which opens onto a large slate patio, good for entertaining. A bay window next to one of the wood-burning fireplaces offers views of the tree-lined backyard.

A Kent Contemporary

Price: $2.895 million

Where: 2738 Chain Bridge Rd., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: .18 acres

Listing agents: Susie Kupka, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, November 24, 2 PM – 4 PM

Each bedroom of this house in the Kent neighborhood along Battery Kemble Park includes access to a terrace or balcony. Other features include high ceilings, gallery walls, and an open-concept layout, as well as an elevator, sound system, and a private courtyard.