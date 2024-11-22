Over-the-Top Inauguration Packages Are Back With Helicopter Rides and Shopping Sprees

Donald Trump’s second inauguration is approaching, and local luxury hotels are designing pricey inauguration packages for the event. From 24-hour butlers to chef-prepared meals for your pet, here are some of the most elaborate offerings we’ve seen.
Watergate’s Head of State Package
Guests who opt for this inauguration package will arrive and depart aboard a BLADE helicopter, get around town with a private daily chauffeur, and stay in the presidential suite. Also included: a private whiskey tasting and keepsakes such as Watergate crystal, stationery, and a custom wax seal. Price: $73,500 for three nights.
Salamander DC’s Exclusive Package
This week, Salamander DC announced the completion of their spa renovation, the final step in a multi-year, multi-million dollar transformation of the former Mandarin Oriental. Along with that unveiling, the resort also announced its pet-friendly inauguration package, which includes round-trip luxury transfers from the airport for up to six guests, a stay in the presidential suite, a 24-hour butler, food and beverage throughout, plus—you guessed it—a spa day. Price: $244,700 for four nights
The Fairmont Washington, DC Georgetown’s First Family Inauguration Package
The priciest package of the bunch, the Fairmont’s offer is by far the most over-the-top option. It includes roundtrip airfare for four people and their pet from anywhere in the US, a stay in the new presidential suite, not one but two butlers, transportation to and from all inaugural events, and meals (made in-house for the dog, too). Guests will also get in-room hair and makeup services, a $25,000 shopping spree at Saks 5th Avenue, and a personal photographer to capture it all for the memories or the ‘gram. Price: $350,000 for four nights