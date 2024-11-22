Where to Watch the Washington Spirit Play in the NWSL Finals

After a whirlwind semifinal match that ended with penalty kicks, the Washington Spirit has advanced to the National Women’s Soccer League championship game. The team will face off against the Orlando Pride in Kansas City on Saturday, November 23 at 8 PM.

The Spirit’s official watch party at Metrobar is already sold out, but if you don’t feel like booking a flight to catch the game in KC, these local spots are screening the matchup.

1306 G St NW., 4001 Campbell Ave., Arlington

The beer halls in Shirlington and downtown DC are official bar partners of the Washington Spirit, and both locations will be hosting fans for the championship match.

300 Tingey St., SE

The watch party at this Navy Yard joint will feature $10 liters of beer and a “Holy Trinity” special, which includes a double cheeseburger, fries, and a Lost Weekend IPA for $15.

1716 I St., NW

Head to this downtown basement bar to catch the game while sipping discounted pints and pitchers of beer. Reserve your free spot here.

5037 Connecticut Ave., NW

Chow down on some pizza and wings while watching the game at this Chevy Chase pizzeria. The big game calls for a big-screen experience, so the restaurant is showing the game on their projector.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The food hall is hosting a watch party, offering up $5 drafts and food specials on wings, pizza, garlic knots, and pigs in a blanket to fuel fans on game day.

16 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The TVs at this Bloomingdale pub—best known for being DC’s official spot for Philadelphia professional sports—will be going local on Saturday for the Spirit match.

79 Potomac Ave., SE

If you feel the need to drink from a boot while watching the game, the Navy Yard location of Dacha Beer Garden (another Spirit official bar) is pouring beverages into the massive glasses.

5405 Georgia Ave., NW

You can bring a carryout feast (yes, outside food is encouraged) to the watch party at this Petworth watering hole.

3400 11th St., NW

The Columbia Heights bar is showing the game on their TVs, paired with cocktails and East Asian-inspired pub fare.