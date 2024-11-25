Neighborhood Guide: Where to Eat, Shop, and Play in Alexandria

With its lantern-lit streets and Colonial-style houses, Old Town Alexandria oozes historic charm. Founded in 1749, after a teenager named George Washington helped survey the land, it’s recognized today as a National Historic Landmark District. But that doesn’t mean it’s been preserved in amber, with no trendy hot spots worth exploring. Here are the best new shops and restaurants in Old Town—and the rest of Alexandria.
Eat and Drink
Atlas Brew Works
location_on 2429 Mandeville Ln.
A DC-based microbrewery offering award-winning pilsners and stouts, Atlas Brew Works opened its latest outpost earlier this year in Alexandria. A 6,000-square-foot taproom in the Carlyle Crossing development features a patio as well as pinball and arcade machines. Slices and wings are by local joint Andy’s Pizza.
Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ
location_on 2000 Mount Vernon Ave
A culinary tribute to all things Texas, Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ, a Neighborhood Restaurant Group venture, debuted in June 2023 behind the group’s flagship eatery, Evening Star. Tuck into slow-smoked brisket, Southern sides, and barbecue tacos in an outdoor beer garden with dozens of lagers on tap.
Hank’s Oyster Bar
location_on 818 N. St. Asaph St.
Hank’s Oyster Bar, Dupont Circle’s longtime seafood standby, has brought its raw-bar fare and Old Bay fries to a sprawling space north of Old Town. The oysters on the half shell and lobster rolls are served both indoors and on the rooftop bar.
Negus Winery
location_on 5509 Vine St.
Hidden along a back road near the Beltway, Negus Winery might be America’s only tasting room specializing in tej, Ethiopian honey wine. Owner Gize Negussie, who supplies his tej to the stars of DC’s Ethiopian food scene—clients include restaurants Elfegne, Chercher, and Das—opened the space last year, hoping to win more fans of the fermented beverage.
ZeMeda Market & Restaurant
location_on 512-B S. Van Dorn St
Some of the best Ethiopian food in America can be found in the strip malls and nondescript storefronts on Old Town’s outskirts. ZeMeda Market & Restaurant is a solid addition to the scene, offering exemplary doro wat, kitfo, and veggie combos that can be enjoyed while watching live soccer on TV.
Do and Shop
Pippin Toy Co.
location_on 1310 King St
Pegboards full of sweet treats and baskets of plushies decorate the magical and kid-centric Pippin Toy Co.. The newest venture by Amy Rutherford, owner of the nearby gift shops Red Barn Mercantile and Penny Post, Pippin fills a void created by the 2016 closure of the children’s boutique Why Not?, a local institution. Opened in April, Pippin is organized by types of play, including watercolors and jewelry-making kits in the “creativity” section and kaleidoscopes and STEM-focused games in the “exploration” area.
Crème de la Crème
location_on 907 N. King St
Outfit your kitchen in the style of a French bistro or an Italian trattoria with selections from Crème de la Crème. This homeware shop, which blends European elegance with Southern charm, opened in Old Town in July, making it the mini-chain’s fifth brick-and-mortar location. You’ll be greeted by aromas from the store’s signature candles (which come in reusable ceramic urns) as you peruse bohemian-style linens and hand-painted dishware.
Era
location_on 109 N. Fairfax St.
There’s no shortage of stylish boutiques lining Old Town’s cobblestone streets. But what differentiates Era, a women’s shop that opened this summer, is its selection of designs from up-and-coming brands, including Favorite Daughter and Pistola Denim. According to Georgia-born owner and stylist Hattie Dove, the collection currently spotlights “boho-western” undertones in homage to runway trends: Think turquoise bolo ties and ruffle dresses.
Old Town Books Junior
location_on 128 S. Royal St.
When local mainstay Old Town Books had the chance to expand into the other half of its 1840s brick building, owner Ally Kirkpatrick and book buyer Melissa LaSalle transformed the space into a standalone haven for young readers. Old Town Books Junior, open since September, triples the onsite selection of offerings for early and middle-grade readers. A sprawling oak-tree sculpture welcomes bookworms, as does a fall calendar with events promoting youth literacy, including a Taylor Swift–inspired book club for young teens.
What’s Selling
Alexandria’s townhouses and detached homes, many dating to the 18th and 19th centuries, continue to be sold for a premium. The median price so far this year of $685,000 is up by almost 12 percent from 2023. Here’s a glimpse of recent sales.
$435,000
A three-bedroom condo in the Olympus complex with three bathrooms, a balcony, two storage units, and access to an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and a sauna.
$660,000
An 1880s end-unit townhouse with one bedroom, one bath-room, two fireplaces, a covered porch, and an outdoor area with a garden wall.
$839,000
A three-level end-unit townhouse in North Old Town with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a fenced patio, a roof terrace, and two assigned parking spaces.
$1,025,000
A four-bedroom Cape Cod on a half acre with two and a half bathrooms, a stone terrace, and a two-car garage with a loft.
$1,955,000
A recently renovated 1840s townhouse with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, high ceilings, a skylight, and a patio garden.
This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Washingtonian.