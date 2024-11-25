Rain, Mud, and Tropical Storm Ophelia Couldn’t Bring This Wedding Day Down

What was supposed to be a dreamy outdoor garden party wedding, says wedding photographer Lauren Ahn, turned into one of the rainiest, muddiest, most fun days she’s ever experienced behind the camera. “It was amazing!”

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Kate and Sam, both of whom work in operations for different tech start-ups, met on Hinge while living six blocks from one another in New York City—but later found out they grew up 30 minutes apart in the DC area. For first impressions, Kate says she thought Sam was “easygoing, cute, kind, and passionate.” Sam thought she was “out of my league, but kind of goofy.” Three and a half years later, Sam proposed in Central Park. That evening, he’d arranged for the pair to celebrate with friends and family at a small Italian restaurant in the East Village that he’d rented out for the occasion.

For their wedding day, they decided to marry in the same spot Kate’s parents had: their family home in Chevy Chase, DC. They went for a low-key, backyard affair: with the exception of Kate’s bouquet, they DIY-ed the flowers, and they skipped the formal invitations for save-the-date postcards and a wedding website instead. For a seating chart, they affixed small pieces of cardstock to the window panes on the back porch. Inside the tent, long wooden farm tables were topped with bud vases, potted plants, and wine bottles that doubled as table numbers and featured photos of Sam and Kate at the ages that matched the table numbers. While the initial plan was a sunny, outdoor affair, a Tropical Storm Ophelia changed things up a bit. Kate says she wouldn’t change a thing. (Coincidentally: It rained on her parents’ wedding day, too. And Kate’s Anthropologie dress name? Ophelia.)

Because of the storm, they took most of the wedding photos in the living room—luckily, its jewel tones matched the bridesmaids dresses and florals. And instead of a videographer, they bought a vintage camcorder and had their friends and family pass it around all night. An after-party took place in the garage with disco balls and twinkle lights, coolers of ice cream sandwiches, and Kate’s cousin playing early 2000s throwbacks as the DJ. Four words they’d use to describe the wedding? Snug, muddy, carefree, Woodstock.

See the photos from their rain-filled wedding below.

The Details

