5 Fun Things to Do That Are Open Thanksgiving Day

While tossing around the pigskin and gorging on carbs might be the most American way to spend Thanksgiving Day, there are other diversions to consider in the DC area this Thursday:

Ice Skate on the National Mall

The National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden Ice Rink opened on Saturday and will be open for skaters at 11 AM on turkey day, weather permitting. The rink is surrounded by sculptures from modern and contemporary artists such as Alexander Calder, Roy Lichtenstein, and Roxy Paine. In between skate sessions, guests can enjoy seasonal food and beverages like mulled wine, apple cider, and soups.

Run a Turkey Trot

Jog downtown Thanksgiving morning for some music, family-friendly festivities, and a 5K with America’s Trot for Hunger by SOME. There are also turkey trots in Maryland and Virginia.

See Thursday Night Lights

All sorts of light displays have already popped up for the holidays, with more opening this week. Among them: Artechouse’s Tingle Bells, which will remain open on Thursday, giving visitors a break from holiday stress. Guests can walk through interactive lights featuring ASMR to get your senses tingling. Tickets are $16 for children ages 4 through 15 (children under 4 are free), and $22.50 for adults. You can also book “anytime tickets” for $35, which allow you to arrive at the exhibit outside of the allotted time slots.

Check Out the Botanic Gardens

After admiring the annual wreaths currently hanging in front of Union Station, walk over to the Botanic Gardens for the opening of its “Season’s Greetings” exhibit, featuring monuments made from plants as well as model trains, daily from 10 AM to 5 PM. The display opens Thanksgiving Day and will remain open through January 5.

Go to a Museum

All Smithsonian museums are open on Thanksgiving Day, providing the perfect opportunity to see an exhibit you’ve been meaning to get around to. Check out the Walt Disney-Tishman Collection at the African Art Museum or see popular sculpture Pumpkin by Yayoi Kusama on the Hirshhorn Plaza. If you’re planning to go to the African American History and Culture Museum or the Air and Space Museum, make sure to reserve free timed-entry passes beforehand. Also open Thanksgiving Day: the National Zoo (be sure to reserve free timed passes for there, too).